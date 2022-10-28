Banco Santander Chile : 3Q 2022 Earnings webcast 3 MB

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the
meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro- economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.
Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2021 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.
Agenda
Macro Update
Business segments Balance Sheet and Results
Macroeconomic environment
Slowdown in activity and higher inflation
Monthly growth of economic activity
Inflation
YoY % growth of monthly GDP data (IMACEC)
% YoY
25
IFE / Pension
General CPI
withdrawals
15
COVID-19
10
Core CPI
5
CPI minus volatiles
-5
5
-15
-25
0
May-19Nov-19
May-20Nov-20May-21
Nov-21
May-22
Jan-16
Jul-17
Jan-19
Jul-20
Jan-22
Liquid assets
Monetary Policy Rate
% GDP
% YoY
18%
12
11.25
16%
Pension Funds
10
14%
withdrawals
8
12%
6
10%
9,2%
4
8%
8,3%
7,2%
2
6%
4%
0
Jan-19
Aug-19Mar-20Oct-20May-21Dec-21
Jul-22
02 04 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 20
22
4
4
Source: Central Bank of Chile, National Bureau of Statistics, and Santander
Macroeconomic environment
GDP will moderate to 2.25% in 2022
GDP growth
Annual growth %
11,7
0,8
2,25
-1,2
-6,0
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
Inflation
Annual change in UF inflation, %
13,3
6,6
6.3
2,7
2,7
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
Monetary Policy Rate
%, eop
11,25
7,00
4,0
1,75
0,5
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
Fiscal deficit
% GDP
1,6
-2,9
-2,7
-7,3
-7,7
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
5
5
Source: Central Bank of Chile and Santander estimates
