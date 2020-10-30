Log in
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 10/29
27.96 CLP   -3.65%
12:40pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 3Q20 Earnings Webcast
PU
10:50aBANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aBANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
Banco Santander Chile : 3Q20 Earnings Webcast

10/30/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Banco Santander Chile 3Q20 Results

October 30, 2020

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

MACRO & COVID19 UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

Transition to new normal began during the third quarter

Strategy for reopening

Population under different stages

Stages

(Percentage)

1 Quarantine

2 Free mobility

3

•Free mobility

4

•Theaters and

5 Theaters and

Stage

Stage

Monday through

Stage

whole week

Stage

cinemas with

Stage

cinemas with

Friday

Max 10 people in

25% capacity

75% capacity

Shops and malls

social gatherings

•Pubs, gyms at

open to public

50% capacity

Restaurants only

•Max 150 people

delivery or

in social

outdoor tables

gatherings

1 to 2

2 to 3

3 to 4

4 to 5

5 to full

opening

Regional ICU beds

≤90%

≤85%

≤85%

≤80%

≤80%

National ICU beds

≤85%

≤85%

≤80%

≤80%

≤80%

Comunal R_e

≤1

≤1

≤1

≤1

≤1

Regional trend in

Decrease for

Decrease

≤50 per

≤25 per

≤1 per 100,000

contagions

3 weeks

for 2 weeks

100,000

100,000

inhabitants

inhabitants

inhabitants

Positivity rate

≤15%

≤10%

≤10%

≤5%

≤1%

Isolated cases within

≥80%

≥80%

≥80%

≥80%

≥80%

48 hrs

% new contagions

Doesn't

Doesn't

≥60%

≥60%

≥60%

from traceable cases

apply

apply

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

01-jun.

01-jul.

01-ago.

01-sept.

01-oct.

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Stage 5

Source: Ministry of Health, INE and Santander

4 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:39:02 UTC

