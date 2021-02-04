Log in
Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Equities  >  Banco Santander-Chile

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 02/03
38.7 CLP   -0.13%
04:11aBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 4Q20 Earnings Webcast
PU
02:18aBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Reports 57.2% Increase in Q4 Net Income
MT
01:22aBanco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
Banco Santander Chile : 4Q20 Earnings Webcast

02/04/2021 | 10:11am EST
Banco Santander Chile 4Q20 Results

February 4, 2021

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

MACRO & COVID-19 UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

Tightening of sanitary restrictions began at the end of December

Contagions

(daily cases per million inhabitants, rolling average)

Population under different stages

(%)

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

15-jul15-ago15-sep

15-oct15-nov15-dic

15-ene

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Stage 5

Source: Our World in Data and Santander

4 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 014 B 2 743 M 2 743 M
Net income 2020 448 B 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 7 293 B 9 954 M 9 933 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 42,33 CLP
Last Close Price 38,70 CLP
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE13.49%9 954
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.38%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.78%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.71%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
