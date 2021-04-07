Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander-Chile: Announces First Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

04/07/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 1Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on April 30, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 15.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844
USA +1 718 866 4614
Austria +43 720 022981
Brazil +556120171549
Canada +1 587 855 1318
Chile +56228401484
Czech Republic +420 910 880101
Estonia +372 609 4102
Finland +35 8753 26 4477
France +33 1758 50 878
Germany +49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong +852 3001 6551
Mexico +52 55 1168 9973
Peru +51 1 7060950
Poland +48 22 124 49 59
Russia +7 495 283 98 58
Singapore +65 3138 6816
South Africa +27872500455
South Korea +82 70 4732 5006
Sweden +46 10 551 30 20
Turkey +90 850 390 7512
Ukraine +380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Fernanda Vasquez at Fernanda.vasquez@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
02:28pBANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces First Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcas..
GL
03/30Banco Santander Chile summons annual shareholders meeting and proposes a divi..
GL
03/22BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Closir NDR Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : Resumen Mensual Financiero febrero 2021
PU
03/03BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Equity Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/02Getnet, the new acquiring network for Banco Santander Chile, has begun to ope..
GL
02/26Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F ..
GL
02/26BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Fixed Income - Mar 2021
PU
02/19BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Chile to $1..
MT
02/16Santander Chile issues first sustainable bond to finance the Women SME segmen..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 146 B 3 013 M 3 013 M
Net income 2021 569 B 799 M 799 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 8 318 B 11 650 M 11 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 470
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,57 CLP
Last Close Price 44,14 CLP
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE29.44%11 586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.04%465 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.95%342 416
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%285 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.02%196 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ