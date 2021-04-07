Banco Santander-Chile: Announces First Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
04/07/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 1Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Earnings report will be published on April 30, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 15.