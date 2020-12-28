Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

12/28/2020 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 4Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on February 4, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 21.
 
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bd7z7h7q

Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840

Participant Passcode: 1354656 

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
 
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Fernanda Vasquez at Fernanda.vasquez@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile
 
Bandera 140, Floor 20
 
Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
12:09pBanco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webc..
GL
12/16Santander launches Tienda.Santander.cl, a new and innovative digital marketpl..
GL
12/11BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary November 2020
PU
11/26BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation November 2020
PU
11/23BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
11/19Santander Chile holds digital talk showcasing digital banking initiatives to ..
GL
11/19BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Santander Chile holds digital talk showcasing digital ba..
AQ
10/30BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 3Q20 Earnings Webcast
PU
10/30BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 015 B 2 835 M 2 835 M
Net income 2020 443 B 624 M 624 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 6 503 B 9 099 M 9 150 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,67 CLP
Last Close Price 34,51 CLP
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-19.74%9 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%162 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ