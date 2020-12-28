Banco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 4Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Earnings report will be published on February 4, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 21.