    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
33.80 CLP   +0.60%
06:10aBanco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
10/19Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
10/19UBS Adjusts Banco Santander Chile Price Target to $16.50 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K

10/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Communication of Material Fact.

Mrs President,

In compliance with the provisions of article 9 and subsection 2 of article 10 of Law No. 18,045, on the Securities Market, and General Rule No. 30 of the Commission for the Financial Market (hereinafter , the "CMF") modified by General Rule No. 486 of August 31, 2022, duly empowered to that effect, hereby report as a Material Fact regarding Banco Santander-Chile (hereinafter, the "Bank" ) with the purpose of disclosing in a truthful, sufficient and timely manner the essential facts and information related to the Bank, its businesses and the securities issued by it that are subject to public offering, the following:

On today's date, October 20, 2022, the settlement of the placement of dematerialized and bearer bonds carried out by the Bank in the local market was carried out, charged to the line registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF under number 11-6/2017 dated October 12, 2017. The specific conditions of the aforementioned placement were as follows:

- Series U-6 Bonds, for a total amount of $2,000 million pesos, maturing on April 1, 2026. The average placement rate of the securities was 7.58%.

Sincerely,

Patrica Pérez Pallacan

Manager of financial mangement

C.c:

- Stock Exchange

- Chilean Electronic Exchange

- Banco de Chile / Representative of the bond holders

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
