  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
33.40 CLP   -0.89%
07:24aBanco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
11/18Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
11/16Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K

11/25/2022 | 07:24am EST
Communication of Material Fact.

Mrs President,

In compliance with the provisions of article 9 and subsection 2 of article 10 of Law No. 18,045, on the Securities Market, and General Rule No. 30 of the Commission for the Financial Market (hereinafter , the "CMF") modified by General Rule No. 486 of August 31, 2022, duly empowered to that effect, hereby report as a Material Fact regarding Banco Santander-Chile (hereinafter, the "Bank" ) with the purpose of disclosing in a truthful, sufficient and timely manner the essential facts and information related to the Bank, its businesses and the securities issued by it that are subject to public offering, the following:

As of today, November 24, 2022, the dematerialized and bearer bonds were placed by the Bank in the local market, charged to the line registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF under the number 11/2017 dated October 12, 2017. The specific conditions of the aforementioned placement were as follows:

- Series U-7 bonds, for a total amount of $17.000 million pesos, maturing on September 1, 2027. The average placement rate of the securities was 6.38%.

Sincerely,

Patrica Pérez Pallacan

Manager of financial mangement

C.c:

- Stock Exchange

- Chilean Electronic Exchange

- Banco de Chile / Representative of the bond holders

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 318 B 2 554 M 2 554 M
Net income 2022 869 B 957 M 957 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 6 294 B 6 934 M 6 934 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,7%
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
