    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
36.00 CLP   +0.47%
03/03Banco Santander Chile : Fixed income presentation – December 2022
PU
03/02Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
02/23Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K

03/10/2023 | 02:55pm EST
Communication of Material Fact.

Mrs President,

In compliance with the provisions of article 9 and subsection 2 of article 10 of Law No. 18,045, on the Securities Market, and General Rule No. 30 of the Commission for the Financial Market (hereinafter , the "CMF") modified by General Rule No. 486 of August 31, 2022, duly empowered to that effect, hereby report as a Material Fact regarding Banco Santander-Chile (hereinafter, the "Bank") with the purpose of disclosing in a truthful, sufficient and timely manner the essential facts and information related to the Bank, its businesses and the securities issued by it that are subject to public offering, the following:

As of today, March 10, 2023, the dematerialized and bearer bonds were placed by the Bank in the local market, charged to the line registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF under the number 20220013 dated November 15, 2022. The specific conditions of the aforementioned placement were as follows:

- Bond BSTDA11222 of the Series AA-1, for a total amount of 25,000,000,000 CLP, maturing on December 1, 2028. The average placement rate of the securities was 6.87%.

Sincerely,

Emiliano Muratore

CFO

C.c:

- Stock Exchange

- Chilean Electronic Exchange

- Banco de Chile / Representative of the bond holders

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 19:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 289 B 2 878 M 2 878 M
Net income 2023 692 B 870 M 870 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 6,66%
Capitalization 6 801 B 8 549 M 8 552 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 32,7%
