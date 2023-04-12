Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Banco Santander-Chile
  News
  Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
36.30 CLP   +0.50%
Summary 
Summary

Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Communication of Material Fact.

Mrs President,

In compliance with the provisions of article 9 and subsection 2 of article 10 of Law No. 18,045, on the Securities Market, and General Rule No. 30 of the Commission for the Financial Market (hereinafter , the "CMF") modified by General Rule No. 486 of August 31, 2022, duly empowered to that effect, hereby report as a Material Fact regarding Banco Santander-Chile (hereinafter, the "Bank") with the purpose of disclosing in a truthful, sufficient and timely manner the essential facts and information related to the Bank, its businesses and the securities issued by it that are subject to public offering, the following:

As of today, April 12, 2023, and with a settlement date of April 19, 2023, a bond in dollars was issued through our EMTN program for an amount of USD 30,000,000, maturing on April 19, 2024 at a placement rate of 5.837%.

Sincerely,

Patricia Pérez Pallacán

Head of ALM

C.c:

- Stock Exchange

- Chilean Electronic Exchange

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 334 B 2 910 M 2 910 M
Net income 2023 646 B 805 M 805 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,59%
Capitalization 6 841 B 8 527 M 8 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,30 CLP
Average target price 43,38 CLP
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE6.92%8 426
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 751
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%229 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%224 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.14%167 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%148 704
