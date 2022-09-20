Advanced search
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
36.80 CLP   +0.27%
03:00pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Credicorp Andean 2022 conference- English
PU
09/12BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary August 2022
PU
09/09BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- September 2022
PU
Banco Santander Chile : Credicorp Andean 2022 conference- English

09/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 18:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 441 B 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net income 2022 847 B 918 M 918 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 6,74%
Capitalization 6 935 B 7 516 M 7 516 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE7.45%7 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.38%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.03%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.63%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571