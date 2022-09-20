Banco Santander Chile : Credicorp Andean 2022 conference- English

2
25
14
20
12
General CPI
15
Core CPI
10
CPI minus volatiles
5
8
0
-5
6
-10
4
-15
-20
2
Jan-16
Jul-17
Jan-19
Jul-20
Jan-22
4
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
20235
(f)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 18:59:01 UTC.