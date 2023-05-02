Banco Santander Chile : Earnings Transcript 534 KB 05/02/2023 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Cristian Vicuna, Head of Strategic Planning

Robert Moreno, Head of Investor Relations

Claudio Soto, Chief Economist Moderator: Good afternoon and welcome to Banco Santander Chile's first quarter 2023 results conference call. We are joined by Emiliano Muratore, Claudio Soto, Cristian Vicuna and Robert Moreno. I will hand over to Emiliano to begin the presentation. Emiliano Muratore: Good morning everyone. Welcome to Banco Santander Chile's first quarter 2023 results webcast and conference call. This is Emilio Muratore, CFO and I'm joined today by Robert Moreno, Head of Investor Relations, Cristian Vicuna, Head of Strategic Planning and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. Thank you for attending today's conference call. Today we will be discussing the trends and results seen in the first quarter. While tight monetary policy continues to squeeze margins, our successful digital strategy and customer-oriented product offering continues to drive strong results from our business segments. To begin, I invite Claudio Soto to give us an update on the macro scenario beginning on slide three. Claudio Soto: Thank you Emiliano. The economy continues its adjustment process after the overheating of 2021. GDP grew 2.4 percent in 2022 and contracted 2.5% in the first quarter of this year in response to tight financial conditions and a contracted fiscal policy. High interest rates have drained away excess liquidity from past pension fund withdrawals. The liberal market remains relatively weak with low employment growth and an increasing unemployment. Real wages have contracted due to high inflation. Political uncertainty fell after the referendum that rejected the constitutional proposal of the constitutional convention last year. However, it remains relatively high as compared with the historic levels. In this context, we expect that GDP will have a mild contraction this year of around minus 0.25% before returning to trend next year. Domestic demand will remain subdued while the external sector will benefit from the reopening of China. Overall, the outlook for activity is better than what were previously estimated. With domestic demand and better terms of trade, will help recovering the external accounts. During the first quarter, the trade balance reached 7.5 billion surplus, an historical record. For the year we expect a current account deficit of 4% of GDP down from the 9% of GDP deficit of last year. High copper prices, lower political uncertainty and the global depreciation of the dollar has strengthened the Chilean currency. Inflation, although it remains elevated, has begun to fall in line with our past forecast. More CPI increased 11.1% year/year and during the second quarter CPI, annual changes should reach a single digit. The slightness of the economy, the acquisition of the currency and the fall of fuel prices will keep pushing down inflation, which we expect will be running at 5.1 US variation by the year's end. The central bank has kept its monetary policy rate at 11.25%. Although the last inflation report had a relatively hawkish tone, we expect that the condition for an issued cycle will be met at the beginning of the third quarter as the fall in core inflation becomes entrenched. Given the high level of the monetary policy rate, once the board begin cutting, they will proceed at a fast pace. As a result, we expect the monetary policy rate to finish the year between 7.5 and 8%, above our previous estimate. Our baseline scenario assumes that the proposal for a new pension fund withdrawal that is currently being discussed in Congress is not approved. On page five, we have some of the reforms that are in the agenda of the government. One of the most important ones, the tax reform was rejected in Congress last March. Currently, the government is trying to build an agreement for a new tax proposal. In the meantime, the discussion for increasing the mining royalty has advanced. The pension reform is still pending and should be announced during the second semester. The reduction in the number of weekly hours from 45 to 40 was approved during March. The new regulation introduces some more flexibility in the labor market and contemplates a five-year transition for the hours reduction. This week, the new interchange fee for credit and debit cards was officially published. The transition from the current fees to the new ones will be gradual and will start in six months time. Also this year the government has launched the Fogape scheme for SMEs and a Fogape scheme offering state warranties for the first time mortgage buyers. Last week the government announced a new national strategy for lithium involving the participation of both public and private companies, the use of greener technologies and looking for apps to add more value added in the production process. Finally, the constitutional process has continued as scheduled. The expert commission is preparing a preliminary draft for a new constitution that should be sent to the Constitutional Council in June. The members of this council will be elected on May 7th. The final text will be subject to a referendum with mandatory participation on December 17th, 2023. Cristian Vicuna: Thank you, Claudio. In my presentation in stage five, six, I would like to start first by reviewing an update on the bank's strategy. Our purpose, like the rest of Grupo Santander is to help people and business prosper with the mission of being the best financial services company, acting responsibly and gaining the loyalty of our clients, shareholders, collaborators, and communities. Our style of doing business is simple, personal and fair, and our day-to-day behavior with all the stakeholders is summarized by the team's acronym. And where do we envision ourself by 2026? We see ourselves as the leading financial services company in Chile for our clients, collaborators, communities, and shareholders. We will focus on being obsessed for our clients, their progress and their experiences. For our collaborators, we seek to maintain a committed and high performance team. For the community, we expect to be leaders in social and sustainable finance. And finally, for shareholders, we seek attractive and predictable returns and to be the leading bank in terms of profitability, efficiency and recurring risk-free revenues in Chile. We want to achieve this plan through four pillars of our strategy under the Chile First. First to be a digital bank with branches, a digital bank with work office to reach customers with state-of-the-art technology and the best level of service. Second, with specialized and value added services for our corporate and wealth management businesses that focuses on value added transactional trade and advisory product and services. Third, always searching for unexplored growth opportunities. We want to break paradigms in the banking sector, finding new business opportunities and leading the sustainable transformation of our clients. And finally, a key enabler, an organization that is agile, collaborative and with a high performance and diverse cultures where exceptional people can advance based on merit. As we can see on page nine, we are also fully committed to diversity. For example, as of April, we are the Chilean company with the highest percentage of women among the board, among all firms included in the IPSA index. Moreover, 56% of the bank's total employees are women and the percentage of women in the top managerial position has increased from 18% in 2019 to currently 32%. Another key innovation launch in the first quarter of 2023 was the Work/Cafe Expresso. In this newly fully transactional branches, it takes on average less than five minutes to perform a transaction with the highest level of security for our customers and the state-of-the-art technology with facial recognition and digital totems. All of this combined with the great service experience of our Work/Cafe Santander style, we have opened four Work/Cafe Expresso centers in Vina, Rancagua, Santiago centro, Las Condes where we serve over 50,000 people weekly. The MPS of these branches is an eye-opening 96. The Work/Cafe Expresso, it allows us to keep updating our branch network while improving waiting times on NPS. At the same time, other traditional branches surrounding the work of espresso will be a hundred percent dedicated to value added services. Currently, 28% of Santander Chile's branches do not perform transactional services and are completely paperless, improving efficiency and productivity. Loan and deposit volumes increase 22% year over year and in the same indicator per employee rose 9.3% in the same period. On page 12, we show how life continues to shine with clients growing 17% year over year and total revenues generated by life increasing by 40%. Moving on to page 13, we show how life success has permitted the bank in a short period to achieve a market share of approximately 25% of checking account balances in Chile. Now our aim is set on the large pocket of site and saving account deposits. This market in Chile totals 24 billion dollars in deposits in which we only have a 1.8% share of savings accounts and a 7.7% share of the site account market. In order to capture a greater share of this market in the first quarter of 2023, we launched Mas Lucas. This is a hundred percent digital product that includes an interest bearing site account plus a saving account. The onboarding process is a hundred percent digital and there are no password, only facial recognitions and the account number is very easy to remember. Chile's country code, 66, plus your national ID number. This account has no fixed or variable cost and accepts deposit for up to 5 million pesos. Moving on to page 15, we show how the success of GET Net continues. Our acquirer has sold more than 177,000 POS's with a 17% market share in points of sales and a 7% in total purchases, according to our estimates. Fee totaled more than 10 billion pesos in the quarter and are growing more than 200%. In the first quarter, we also introduce a new specialized attention modeling in our middle market segment for the agriculture, automatic and Multi-Latina sector, which encompasses Chilean middle market corporations seeking to internationalize. This new specialized attention models seek to enhance our growth and market share in this highly attractive sectors of the Chilean economy, which are intense not only in lending but also non-lending products as well. Another point to highlight was the progress made in our commitment to the objectives of sustainable finance and environment. We have a market leading range of sustainable products that help care for climate change with Santander Verde. In 2022, we managed to support numerous customers with sustainable operations in our business and corporate banking businesses. In total in 2022, we used best sustainable trades, both social and environmental for an amount of 230 million dollars, 390% more than in 2021, making us the leader in these products in Chile. We believe that this will be one of the fastest growing areas in the coming years. The success in sustainable finance has also been achieved in all of our responsible banking objectives has shown on the next slide. We achieved our goals in gender, environmental, social, and educational targets. This has resulted on being ranked as the number one in the main sustainability indexes such as Sustain Analytics and MSCI. We are also the only Chilean bank included in the Dow and Jones Sustainability Index for global emerging markets. In terms of MPS, we continue to have an indicator above the average of our main peers. In the first quarter of 23, we did see a slight dip in our results. This was due to the ongoing changes in our app to improve cyber security. We are fully committed to return to the number one spot. The work of Espresso should be key as the improvements of these models in terms of MPS at the branch level are substantial. Now I will turn it to Robert who will discuss our results. Robert Moreno: Thank you Cristian. Moving on to page 22, net income in the first quarter totaled 136 billion, decreasing 42% year over year and increasing 33% quarter on quarter. In the quarter, the bank's margins continue to be negatively affected by the high interest rate environment. The bank's ROE in the quarter reached 13%. On the other hand, our business segments continue to show solid growth with an important expansion in net interest income and fees with cost and risk under control. The net contribution from our business segments that excludes the corporate center and ALM increased 30% year over year. The results of Santander Corporate and Investment Banking or CIB have remained impressive increasing 76.7% year-over-year net. Contribution from the middle market of corporate increased 31% year over year. Both of these commercial segments experienced an important rise in deposit spreads as well as high growth of fees and treasury income. The results from retail banking rose 110.5% year over year, also driven by rising deposit spread and greater fee income coupled with higher productivity levels. In terms of loan growth in the first quarter, loan growth accelerated as the economy feels the effects of tight monetary policy slowing inflation rates and depreciation of the peso. During the quarter, the CIB segment decreased 1.2% Q and Q influenced by translation gains or translation losses caused by the 6.5% appreciation are the best on the quarter. This also explains the 1.0% Q and Q decrease in loans in our middle market segment. As mentioned during the quarter, we launched specialized attention models for the agriculture, automotive, and multi Latina sectors to enhance loan and income growth in the sector. Retail banking loans grew 1.1% Q and Q led by consumer loans which in turn were driven by good demand for credit card and auto loans. Origination of new mortgage loans has decelerated with the slowdown of inflation and high interest rates. As for SME, the demand for new loans remains subdued as clients continue to pay back their Fogape loans dispersed in 2020 and 2021. A new Fogape/Fogaes program was launched by the government in April to support mortgage growth to households and lending to SMEs. We maintain our guidance of year over year loan growth of five to 6%. Liquidity levels remain strong in the quarter. The bank's total deposits increased 3.7% Q and Q. The increase was driven by time deposits that increased 9.9% Q over Q. Bonds issued increased 17% year over year and 2.3% for the quarter. During the first quarter the bank has issued various bonds in the local bond market in order to take advantage of the inverted yield curve, to control funding costs. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio which measures the percentage of liquid assets over net cash outflows at the end of the quarter was 182%, well above the minimum. At the same day, the bank's net stable funding ratio, which measures the percentage of illiquid assets financed through stable funding sources reached 113%. Also well above the current legal minimum set for this ratio. In terms of margins, the bank's NIM in the quarter remains stable, Q over Q at 2.2%. The variation of UF continued to decelerate while short-term interest rates remained high. Both of these factors continue to weigh on the bank's NIM. As shown on this slide, this is mainly a phenomenon that affects our non-client NIM or the net interest margin from our ALM activities including the UF gap and our liquidity. The client NIM which is defined as NII from our business segments over interest earning assets has increased as deposit and loan spreads have risen. On slide 27, we give further insights into our margins for the rest of 2023. For every a hundred basis points declining in inflation, our NIM falls on average by 15 to 20 basis points and for every a hundred basis points rise in the average monetary policy rate, our NIM falls by around 30 basis points. We have updated our base case scenario for 2023 with our latest internal forecast by increasing the expected average monetary policy rate from 9.2% to 10.4% this year and the UF inflation of 5.1. Under this base case scenario, the bank's NIM in 2023 should reach 2.4%. Moving on to asset quality on slide 28, the rise in the NPL ratio to 1.9% is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels as household liquidity. Gradual returns to normal and the economy feels the squeeze from high interest rates. The coverage of NPLS as of March, 2023 reached 186% and there has been no reversal of the voluntary provisions. As we can see on slide 29, these overall positive asset quality indicators led to a cost of credit of 1.2% in 2023 in line with our guidance for this year. On slide 30, we move on to non-net interest income revenue sources which continues showing exceptional growth trends. Income from fees and treasury rows 33.8% year over year and 20% Q and Q driven by higher usage of products in all segments. We expect these trends to continue for the rest of the year. As shown on slide 31, we can see the bank's efforts to continue increasing productivity and to control costs. Operating expenses decreased 1.2% year over year and 8% Q over Q. The bank continues ahead with its 260 million technology investment plan for the years 2023 to 2025 and because of these investments, we're expecting costs to fall in absolute terms in 2023. Moving on to slide 32, we also observed a positive evolution of our capital ratios. At the end of the first quarter, the bank reported a core equity ratio of 10.5. It is important to point out that in March, 2023 the bank changed its policy for provisioning its dividends. In March, the bank provisioned the full dividend which was paid out in April, 2023, equivalent to 60% of 2022 earnings following the board's approval of said dividend. Last year, the full impact of the dividend was recognized in April. Therefore, the two equity bases are not entirely comparable. As a result, value added for our shareholder measured as a growth and book value plus dividends dispersed increased 23.7% year over year. On slide 33, we will conclude with some guidance. Despite 2023 being a somewhat more challenging year on the macro fund, we believe our strong client activities will continue to expand. Coupled with this, we will continue with our investment program which focus on the digitalization and Attachments Original Link

