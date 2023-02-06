Banco Santander Chile : Earnings Transcript 584.2 KB

Santander Chile FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL Date: 3.2.2023 Participants: Emiliano Muratore, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Moreno, Head of Investor Relations

Cristian Vicuña, Head of Strategic Planning

Claudio Soto, Chief Economist Mediator: Good morning and welcome to Banco Santander Chile's fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. I will now hand over to Mr. Emiliano Muratore to begin the presentation. Emiliano Muratore: Good morning everyone. Welcome to Banco Santander Chile's fourth quarter 2022 results webcast and conference call. This is Emiliano Muratore, CFO. I'm joined today by Robert Moreno, Head of Investor Relations, Cristian Vicuña, Head of Strategic Planning and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. Thank you for attending today's conference call. Today we will be discussing the trends and results seen in the fourth quarter and give some insight into our expectations for this year. Our successful digital strategy and customer-oriented product offering continues to attract new clients indicating great growth opportunity going forward. To begin, I invite Claudio Soto to give us an update on the micro scenario beginning on slide four. Claudio Soto: Thank you, Emiliano. The economy has continued slowing down although at that slower piece than expected. According to the latest figure of the central bank, GDP grew 2.7% in 2023. Above our previous estimate of 2.25%. Consumption has been more resilient than expected and investment has rebounded as postponed projects were resumed in second part of last year. Also, a weak peso has helped the external sector of the economy. Moving forward, we forecast the economy will continue slowing down as financial conditions remain tight. While political uncertainty has moderated, it is still relatively high and will continue conditioning investment.

On the other hand, the economy will benefit from the reopening of China, which has pushed up copper prices. All in all, we estimate the economy will contract between 1% and 1.5%. In 2024, we would see a recovery back to its trend. The liberal market remains relatively weak and employment has been oscillating around 8% and total employment is still below its pre-pandemic trend. This year, the unemployment rate may increase slightly as the economy moderates. The current account deficit, which was widening until the third quarter of last year, should start shrinking during the following month as domestic demand contracts and term of trade improve. Inflation remained elevated but has shown some signs of slowing down. December CPA was in line with expectations after a negative surprise in October and a positive one in November. Finishing the year with a 12.8% increase year in year. During the first quarter CPA will continue increasing fast in part due to seasonal factors, but from the second quarter onwards, we will see a moderation due to the slackness of the economy, the appreciation of the currency and the fall of fuel prices. As a result, we expect the CPA inflation will be running at 4.75% by the year's end. The central bank concluded its hiking cycle with a monetary policy rate at 11.25% in October. We expect the board will begin initial cycling during the second quarter as inflation moderates. In high level of the monetary policy rate, once they begin cutting, the board will proceed at a fast pace. As a result, we expect the monetary policy rate to finish the year between 6% and 6.5%. The government position improved in 2022 amid strong revenues and a sharp falling in expenditure. All in all, the fiscal balance ended with a surplus of 1.1% of GDP somewhat lower than what we were expecting. Gross debt increased moderately up to 37% of GDP. This year, there will be a mild expenditure expansion with gross debt climbing up to 39% of GDP. As a result, public finance will remain in good shape. On slide five, we have the details of two of the main reforms of the government, a tax reform and a pension reform. So far, progress has been slow. For them to advance in Congress, a political agreement must be done with the position with a majority in the Senate. Therefore, the discussion on these reforms will require certain compromises by the government. We do not expect they're going to be approved anytime soon. On the 4th of January of 2023, the new FinTech law became officially law. It updates the relation of financial in on the financial industry, recognizing the existence of new business models based on technology. According to the law, new technological players will be under the regulation perimeter of the CMF. Also, the law regulates open finance establishing that new that consumer are the owners of their financial information. Although there are pieces of regulation that are still due by the CMF, we consider this new law a step forward that opens different opportunities for the financial industry. On slides six and seven, we have some details about the constitutional process which should be finished by the end of this year. This new process entails proposing a new constitution with a defined framework of main ideas. The new text is expected to be ready by November 2023 and there will be a referendum with mandatory participation on December 17th, 2023 to accept or reject this new draft. Cristian Vicuña: Thank you, Claudio.

We will now move on to slide nine to begin discussing our positive client and business trends. Year to date, the bank's net income totaled 809 billion, an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. With this results, our year to date return over average equity reached 21.6%. In line with our guidance, our net income to shareholders in the fourth quarter reached 102 billion weaker than previous quarters and mainly due to lower MIMS in the quarter, as inflation decelerated and interest rates continued to rise. As we show on slide 10, this was offset by very strong results from our business segment. The net contribution from our business segment increased 19.7% year to date with all segments presenting a significant price in profitability. It is important to note that the result from our client segments exclude the impact of inflation and the cost of our liquidity and therefore present a clear view of the sustainable and long-term trends of our business. Moving on to slide 11, the results of Santander Corporate and Investment Banking or CIB have been impressive during the year. Total net contribution from this segment increased 49.3% year-over-year driven by an increase in all profit lines items. Net interest incomes was 49.1% year-over-year due to the increase in loans and a higher spread earn over deposits. Also noteworthy was the year-on-year increase in treasury income of 44.4% and 19.8% in fees income, in line with this segments focused on non lending income. Net contribution from the middle market increased 30.6% year-over-year with an increase in total revenues of 20.4% due to a 19% growth in net interest income as a result of a better loan and deposit spread and volume growth. Additionally, commissions increases by 25.7% in line with the greater client activity with the bank. On slide 12, we show the results from our largest segment, which is legal banking, which include the results from individuals and SMEs.The net contribution from this segment increased 6.2% year-over- year. The margin increased 9% year-over-year due to a better mix of funding and loan growth. Fees in this segment strongly increased by 15.1% year-over-year led by card fees due to higher usage and increased customer base, as well as fees generated by Getnet. Provisions increased 43.9% year-over-year mainly due to a normalization of asset quality of our retail loans after historically low levels of non performing loans due to the increasing liquidity of our clients during the pandemic. Operating costs increase in a controlled manner by 3.2% year-over-year, as the bank continues its digital transformation generating greater operating efficiencies. This positive results can be broken down to a single key factor. Client growth as can be observed from the left of this slide or active individually clients that is clients that have a minimum average balance and interaction levels are growing 7.2% year-over-year and our check account customers are growing at an impressive 13.5% year-over-year. Our SME client base is also evolving ably with active clients increasing 14.6% checking account clients are up 29.4% and loyal clients have grown 7.4% year-over-year. As we show on a slide 13, the success of Santander lives among individuals is now being replicated in the SME market. This clearly demonstrates the versatility of this digital platform. With minimum additional investment, life has opened a new segment of growth in the SME market that previously was unable to digitally open a checking account. Not only is life growing quickly, it is also rapidly monetizing, as we show on slide 13, total life clients increase 22% in 2022 with active clients increasing 13% and loyal clients growing 21% year-over-year.

The major innovations in 2022 were the expansion in CSME market and the ability to open a US dollar checking account a hundred percent digitally for an additional fee. Santander life's clients are also rapidly being monetized with gross income from life's clients increasing 44% year-over-year, demand deposit remain high at 931 million surpassing by many times the amounts client have deposit in similar competing platforms. The other important driver of our SME client base is Getnet, as shown on slide 15. Getnet has rate sold some 157,000 pos. 91% of GA Net's clients are SMEs, are target clients, and 99% of the pos are solds through the bank's distribution channels. Getnet is currently processing 580 billion in monthly sales. This product has been quick to monetize generating 27 billion pesos in fees year to date during 2022, Getnet launch e-commerce attracting some 800 8500 business with some 5 billion pesos in transactions in the month of December. On slide 16, we show how we continue to innovate and evolve our brand solutions. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we launched the work startup.This is an initiative that aims to offer an integrated solution to all the entrepreneurial needs and especially to increase bank penetration, carrying out pilot programs with the bank and even offering financing. It is directed at companies that have three main characteristics, firstly for them to be initiating activities and presenting and accelerating growth. Secondly, that technology is part of the value proposal and third, that the proposals will be scalable to a real problem. Thanks to all these initiatives, we can see on slide 17 how we consistently continue to lead our main competitors in net promoting score, after a slide deep in our net promoter score at the beginning of the year following some necessary changes implemented to improve cybersecurity protection, the NPS has rebounded to our digital platforms: app, website, compact center and work effect, continue to be highly valued by our customers. In 2022, we also fulfill all of our banking targets as can be seen on slide 18 and are well on our way to fulfilling all of the goals we set for 2025. On slide 19, we highlight some of our most recent achievements. Once again, we received the top employer certificate for the fifth consecutive year, this positions us as one of the companies with base labor conditions in Chile. Secondly, our ESG rating on behalf of sustain analytics was significantly upgraded. We improved our rating from 29.9 million risk to 15 low risk reaching the best score among Chilean banks. Robert Moreno: Thank you, Cristian, for that excellent highlight of our strategy. We will now move on to discuss to discussion of the balance sheet and results. So moving on to slide 21, we start with loan growth which grew 5.5% year-over-year and remained flat in the quarter. During the quarter, loan growth was subdued mainly as a result of the translation loss produced by the 12% quarter on quarter appreciation of the Chilean peso against the dollar. Approximately 20% of our commercial loans are denominated in foreign currency mainly dollars, especially in the middle market segment, the large corporate segment continue to grow by 3.4% Q/Q and 32% year-over-year due to various successful large loan operations and the fact that large companies continue to seeking short term financing through corporate loans because of local fixed