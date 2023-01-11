Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation January 2023
Tax reform:
The proposal includes: (i) Restructure income tax system; (ii) Reducing tax exemptions; (iii) Mining royalty, and (iv) Corrective taxes.
The government expects to collect 3.6% of GDP with this reform to fund social expenditure.
Pension reform
Not-contributivepillar: Guaranteed Universal Pension (PGU) M$250 (USD$280). Contributive pillar: 10,5% from employees and 6% from employers
Public agency will play the operational role (ISP). Public and private investment management companies will compete for AUM.
5
Disclaimer
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:09:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Sales 2022
2 278 B
2 758 M
2 758 M
Net income 2022
867 B
1 050 M
1 050 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,32x
Yield 2022
6,86%
Capitalization
6 304 B
7 631 M
7 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,60x
Nbr of Employees
9 988
Free-Float
32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
33,45 CLP
Average target price
43,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target
30,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.