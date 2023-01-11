Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-09
33.45 CLP   -0.68%
03:10aBanco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation January 2023
PU
01/09Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
2022Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary November 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation January 2023

01/11/2023 | 03:10am EST
2

4

Tax reform:

  • The proposal includes: (i) Restructure income tax system; (ii) Reducing tax exemptions; (iii) Mining royalty, and (iv) Corrective taxes.
  • The government expects to collect 3.6% of GDP with this reform to fund social expenditure.

Pension reform

  • Not-contributivepillar: Guaranteed Universal Pension (PGU) M$250 (USD$280). Contributive pillar: 10,5% from employees and 6% from employers
  • Public agency will play the operational role (ISP). Public and private investment management companies will compete for AUM.

5

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 278 B 2 758 M 2 758 M
Net income 2022 867 B 1 050 M 1 050 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,32x
Yield 2022 6,86%
Capitalization 6 304 B 7 631 M 7 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,45 CLP
Average target price 43,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-1.47%7 631
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412