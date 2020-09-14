Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Banco Santander Chile

Results / Strategy

Update

September 2020

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

COVID19: REGULATORY & MACRO UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

A gradual re-opening of the economy has commenced

New cases and ICU patients

Lethality rate

(7-day rolling average)

(% Total deaths/ Total cases, as of July 28)

350

2500

United Kingdom

15.2

300

Belgium

14.8

Italy

14.2

New cases (per

2000

France

13.7

250

Mexico

11.1

mill.)

Spain

10.1

Canada

7.7

1500

Sweden

7.2

200

ICU patients (rhs)

Switzerland

5.7

Peru

4.7

Denmark

4.4

150

Germany

4.4

1000

Poland

3.8

Brazil

3.6

100

US

3.4

Colombia

3.4

500

Japan

3.1

50

Chile

2.6

Czechia

2.4

South Korea

2.1

0

0

New Zealand

1.4

Australia

1.1

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Singapore

0.1

Positivity rates

People under quarantine

(7-day rolling average)

50

Metropolitan Region

12000

Met. Region

10515

10609

10000

Other regions

40

National

Total

9122

30

8000

8262

7832

20

6000

5507

10

11,2

4000

10,0

2000

0

Apr-20

Apr-20

May-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Jul-20

0

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-204

Jul-20

Source: John Hopkins University, Ministry of Health (Chile) and Santander

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 14:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
10:45aBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation September 2020
PU
09/10Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) confirmed A rating issuer cred..
GL
09/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) confirmed..
AQ
09/07SANTANDER LATAM EUROPEAN FORUM : Fixed income presentation September 2020
PU
09/03Santander Life opens nine times more current accounts in August than the whol..
GL
08/31 SANTANDER-CHILE : Superdigital reached 100 thousand clients five months after l..
AQ
08/25Santander Chile launches new digital debit card
GL
08/25VIGEO ERIS : Santander Chile among the best companies in emerging markets
AQ
08/21BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation August 2020
PU
08/12BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary July 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 092 B 2 715 M 2 715 M
Net income 2020 439 B 569 M 569 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 5 371 B 6 993 M 6 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 078
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,78 CLP
Last Close Price 28,50 CLP
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-33.72%6 993
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%308 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.33%242 629
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.60%220 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.91%175 833
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.90%134 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group