Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
(A free translation from the original in Spanish)
Santiago, February 22, 2023
To the Shareholders and Directors
Banco Santander Chile
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Banco Santander Chile and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of income, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Management's responsibility for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions issued by the Financial Market Commission. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Chile. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Banco Santander Chile and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting standards and instructions issued by the Financial Market Commission.
Emphasis of matter
As indicated in Note 2, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions of the new Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, issued by the Financial Market Commission for years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. The impacts of the adoption of this new standard are described in note 4 "Accounting Changes". Management has included the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2021 for comparative purposes only.
Fernando Orihuela B.
RUT: 22.216.857-0
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
8
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
11
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTE 01 BACKGROUND OF THE INSTITUTION
12
NOTE 02 BREAKDOWN OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
12
NOTE 03 NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS ISSUED AND ADOPTED OR ISSUED AND NOT YET ADOPTED
46
NOTE 04 ACCOUNTING CHANGES
50
NOTE 05 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
60
NOTE 06 BUSINESS SEGMENT
62
NOTE 07 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
65
NOTE 08 FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING WITH CHANGES IN PROFIT AND LOSS
66
NOTE 09 NON-MARKETABLE FINANCIAL ASSETS MANDATORILY MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
IN RESULTS
68
NOTE 10 FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
69
NOTE 11 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
70
NOTE 12 FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTING PURPOSES
76
NOTE 13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
88
NOTE 14 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND OTHER COMPANIES
109
NOTE 15 INTANGIBLE ASSETS
111
NOTE 16 FIXED ASSETS
113
NOTE 17 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND OBLIGATION FOR LEASE CONTRACTS
115
NOTE 18 CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAXES
118
NOTE 19 OTHER ASSETS
125
NOTE 20 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES INCLUDED IN DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD
FOR SALE
126
NOTE 21 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
127
NOTE 22 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST
130
NOTE 23 ISSUED REGULATORY CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
141
NOTE 24 PROVISIONS FOR CONTINGENCIES
143
NOTE 25 PROVISIONS FOR DIVIDEND, INTEREST PAYMENT AND REVALUATION OF REGULATORY EQUITY FINANCIAL
INSTRUMENTS ISSUED
144
NOTE 26 SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT RISK
145
NOTE 27 OTHER LIABILITIES
147
NOTE 28 EQUITY
148
NOTE 29 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
153
NOTE 30 INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
157
NOTE 31 READJUSTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSE
159
NOTE 32 COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES
161
NOTE 33 NET FINANCIAL INCOME
164
NOTE 34 INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES
166
NOTE 35 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS NOT QUALIFYING AS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
167
NOTE 36 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
168
NOTE 37 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATION EXPENSES
169
NOTE 38 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE
172
NOTE 39 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
173
NOTE 40 IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS
174
NOTE 41 CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE
175
NOTE 42 RESULTS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
179
NOTE 43 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
180
NOTE 44 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
187
NOTE 45 MATURITY OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ACCORDING TO REMAINING MATURITIES
198
NOTE 46 FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BY CURRENCY
201
NOTE 47 RISK MANAGEMENT AND REPORTING
202
NOTE 48 INFORMATION ON REGULATORY CAPITAL AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY INDICATORS
229
NOTE 49 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
234
Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of December 31, 2022, and 2021, and January 1, 2021
As of
As of
December 31,
January 1,
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Note
MCh$
MCh$
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
7
1,982,942
2,881,558
2,803,288
Cash in collection process
7
843,816
390,271
452,963
Financial assets held for trading at fair value through profit or
loss
8
11,827,006
9,567,818
8,798,538
Financial derivatives contracts
11,672,960
9,494,471
8,664,820
Debt financial instruments
154,046
73,347
133,718
Other
-
-
-
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value
9
-
-
-
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
10
-
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
11
6,023,039
5,900,796
7,229,639
Debt financial instruments
5,880,733
5,801,378
7,160,325
Other
142,306
99,418
69,314
Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting
12
477,762
629,136
367,265
Financial assets at amortised cost
13
42,560,431
40,262,257
33,364,443
Rights under repurchase and securities lending agreements
-
-
-
Debt financial instruments
4,867,591
4,691,730
-
Interbank loans
32,955
428
18,920
Loans and receivables from customers - Commercial
17,043,575
17,033,456
16,322,941
Loans and receivables - Mortgage
15,622,418
13,802,214
12,350,544
Loans and receivables from customers - Consumers
4,993,892
4,734,429
4,672,038
Investment in companies
14
46,586
37,695
13,161
Intangible assets
15
107,789
95,411
82,537
Fixed assets
16
189,364
190,290
187,240
Assets with leasing rights
17
182,526
184,528
201,611
Current taxes
18
315
121,534
2,897
Deferred taxes
18
314,125
418,763
405,781
Other assets
19
3,578,004
2,932,813
1,689,107
Non-current assets and disposal groups for sale
20
30,899
22,207
49,749
TOTAL ASSETS
68,164,604
63,635,077
55,648,219
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
