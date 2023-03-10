Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

(A free translation from the original in Spanish)

Santiago, February 22, 2023

To the Shareholders and Directors

Banco Santander Chile

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Banco Santander Chile and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of income, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Management's responsibility for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions issued by the Financial Market Commission. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Chile. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.