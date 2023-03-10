Advanced search
Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the periods ending December 31, 2022, and 2021, and January 1

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

(A free translation from the original in Spanish)

Santiago, February 22, 2023

To the Shareholders and Directors

Banco Santander Chile

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Banco Santander Chile and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of income, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Management's responsibility for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions issued by the Financial Market Commission. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Chile. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Santiago, February 22, 2023 Banco Santander Chile

2

Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Banco Santander Chile and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting standards and instructions issued by the Financial Market Commission.

Emphasis of matter

As indicated in Note 2, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions of the new Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, issued by the Financial Market Commission for years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. The impacts of the adoption of this new standard are described in note 4 "Accounting Changes". Management has included the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2021 for comparative purposes only.

Fernando Orihuela B.

RUT: 22.216.857-0

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 01 BACKGROUND OF THE INSTITUTION

12

NOTE 02 BREAKDOWN OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

12

NOTE 03 NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS ISSUED AND ADOPTED OR ISSUED AND NOT YET ADOPTED

46

NOTE 04 ACCOUNTING CHANGES

50

NOTE 05 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

60

NOTE 06 BUSINESS SEGMENT

62

NOTE 07 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

65

NOTE 08 FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING WITH CHANGES IN PROFIT AND LOSS

66

NOTE 09 NON-MARKETABLE FINANCIAL ASSETS MANDATORILY MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

IN RESULTS

68

NOTE 10 FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

69

NOTE 11 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

70

NOTE 12 FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTING PURPOSES

76

NOTE 13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST

88

NOTE 14 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND OTHER COMPANIES

109

NOTE 15 INTANGIBLE ASSETS

111

NOTE 16 FIXED ASSETS

113

NOTE 17 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND OBLIGATION FOR LEASE CONTRACTS

115

NOTE 18 CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAXES

118

NOTE 19 OTHER ASSETS

125

NOTE 20 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES INCLUDED IN DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD

FOR SALE

126

NOTE 21 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

127

NOTE 22 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST

130

NOTE 23 ISSUED REGULATORY CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS

141

NOTE 24 PROVISIONS FOR CONTINGENCIES

143

NOTE 25 PROVISIONS FOR DIVIDEND, INTEREST PAYMENT AND REVALUATION OF REGULATORY EQUITY FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENTS ISSUED

144

NOTE 26 SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT RISK

145

NOTE 27 OTHER LIABILITIES

147

NOTE 28 EQUITY

148

NOTE 29 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

153

NOTE 30 INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

157

NOTE 31 READJUSTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSE

159

NOTE 32 COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES

161

NOTE 33 NET FINANCIAL INCOME

164

NOTE 34 INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES

166

NOTE 35 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS NOT QUALIFYING AS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

167

NOTE 36 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

168

NOTE 37 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATION EXPENSES

169

NOTE 38 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE

172

NOTE 39 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

173

NOTE 40 IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS

174

NOTE 41 CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE

175

NOTE 42 RESULTS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

179

NOTE 43 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

180

NOTE 44 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

187

NOTE 45 MATURITY OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ACCORDING TO REMAINING MATURITIES

198

NOTE 46 FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BY CURRENCY

201

NOTE 47 RISK MANAGEMENT AND REPORTING

202

NOTE 48 INFORMATION ON REGULATORY CAPITAL AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY INDICATORS

229

NOTE 49 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

234

Consolidated Financial Statements December 2022 / Banco Santander Chile 2

Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31, 2022, and 2021, and January 1, 2021

As of

As of

December 31,

January 1,

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS

Note

MCh$

MCh$

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

7

1,982,942

2,881,558

2,803,288

Cash in collection process

7

843,816

390,271

452,963

Financial assets held for trading at fair value through profit or

loss

8

11,827,006

9,567,818

8,798,538

Financial derivatives contracts

11,672,960

9,494,471

8,664,820

Debt financial instruments

154,046

73,347

133,718

Other

-

-

-

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value

9

-

-

-

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

10

-

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

11

6,023,039

5,900,796

7,229,639

Debt financial instruments

5,880,733

5,801,378

7,160,325

Other

142,306

99,418

69,314

Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting

12

477,762

629,136

367,265

Financial assets at amortised cost

13

42,560,431

40,262,257

33,364,443

Rights under repurchase and securities lending agreements

-

-

-

Debt financial instruments

4,867,591

4,691,730

-

Interbank loans

32,955

428

18,920

Loans and receivables from customers - Commercial

17,043,575

17,033,456

16,322,941

Loans and receivables - Mortgage

15,622,418

13,802,214

12,350,544

Loans and receivables from customers - Consumers

4,993,892

4,734,429

4,672,038

Investment in companies

14

46,586

37,695

13,161

Intangible assets

15

107,789

95,411

82,537

Fixed assets

16

189,364

190,290

187,240

Assets with leasing rights

17

182,526

184,528

201,611

Current taxes

18

315

121,534

2,897

Deferred taxes

18

314,125

418,763

405,781

Other assets

19

3,578,004

2,932,813

1,689,107

Non-current assets and disposal groups for sale

20

30,899

22,207

49,749

TOTAL ASSETS

68,164,604

63,635,077

55,648,219

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Financial Statements December 2022 / Banco Santander Chile 3

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
