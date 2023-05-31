|
Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements (English) 6.7 MB
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the periods ending on March 31, 2023, and 2022, and December 31, 2022
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
8
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
11
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTE 01 BACKGROUND OF THE INSTITUTION
12
NOTE 02 BREAKDOWN OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING CRITERIA
12
NOTE 03 NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS ISSUED AND ADOPTED OR ISSUED AND NOT YET ADOPTED
46
NOTE 04 ACCOUNTING CHANGES
48
NOTE 05 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
49
NOTE 06 BUSINESS SEGMENT
50
NOTE 07 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
53
NOTE 08 FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING WITH CHANGES IN PROFIT AND LOSS
54
NOTE 09 NON-MARKETABLE FINANCIAL ASSETS MANDATORILY MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
IN RESULTS
57
NOTE 10 FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
58
NOTE 11 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
59
NOTE 12 FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTING PURPOSES
64
NOTE 13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
74
NOTE 14 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND OTHER COMPANIES
98
NOTE 15 INTANGIBLE ASSETS
100
NOTE 16 FIXED ASSETS
102
NOTE 17 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND OBLIGATION FOR LEASE CONTRACTS
104
NOTE 18 CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAXES
107
NOTE 19 OTHER ASSETS
113
NOTE 20 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES INCLUDED IN DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD
FOR SALE
114
NOTE 21 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
115
NOTE 22 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST
117
NOTE 23 ISSUED REGULATORY CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
128
NOTE 24 PROVISIONS FOR CONTINGENCIES
130
NOTE 25 PROVISIONS FOR DIVIDEND, INTEREST PAYMENT AND REVALUATION OF REGULATORY EQUITY FINANCIAL
INSTRUMENTS ISSUED
131
NOTE 26 SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT RISK
132
NOTE 27 OTHER LIABILITIES
134
NOTE 28 EQUITY
135
NOTE 29 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
140
NOTE 30 INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
144
NOTE 31 READJUSTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSE
146
NOTE 32 COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES
148
NOTE 33 NET FINANCIAL INCOME
151
NOTE 34 INCOMES FROM INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES
153
NOTE 35 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS NOT QUALIFYING AS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
154
NOTE 36 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
155
NOTE 37 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATION EXPENSES
156
NOTE 38 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE
159
NOTE 39 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
160
NOTE 40 IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS
161
NOTE 41 CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE
162
NOTE 42 RESULTS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
166
NOTE 43 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
167
NOTE 44 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
174
NOTE 45 MATURITY OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ACCORDING TO REMAINING MATURITIES
184
NOTE 46 FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BY CURRENCY
186
NOTE 47 RISK MANAGEMENT AND REPORTING
187
NOTE 48 INFORMATION ON REGULATORY CAPITAL AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY INDICATORS
218
NOTE 49 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
223
Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022
As of
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Note
|
MCh$
|
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
Cash in collection process
Financial assets held for trading at fair value through profit or loss
|
7
|
2,586,609
|
1,982,942
|
7
|
865,384
|
843,816
|
8
|
11,631,884
|
11,827,006
|
Financial derivatives contracts
|
|
11,490,794
|
11,672,960
|
Debt financial instruments
|
|
141,090
|
154,046
|
Other
|
|
-
|
-
|
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
|
11
|
6,542,873
|
6,023,039
|
income
|
|
|
Debt financial instruments
|
|
6,336,100
|
5,880,733
|
Other
|
|
206,773
|
142,306
|
Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting
|
12
|
360,339
|
477,762
|
Financial assets at amortised cost
|
13
|
42,615,414
|
42,560,431
|
Rights under repurchase and securities lending agreements
|
|
-
|
-
|
Debt financial instruments
|
|
4,755,740
|
4,867,591
|
Interbank loans
|
|
32,828
|
32,955
|
Loans and receivables from customers - Commercial
|
|
16,875,526
|
17,043,575
|
Loans and receivables - Mortgage
|
|
15,908,392
|
15,622,418
|
Loans and receivables from customers - Consumers
|
|
5,042,928
|
4,993,892
|
Investment in companies
|
14
|
47,952
|
46,586
|
Intangible assets
|
15
|
102,176
|
107,789
|
Fixed assets
|
16
|
185,707
|
189,364
|
Assets with leasing rights
|
17
|
175,439
|
182,526
|
Current taxes
|
18
|
51
|
315
|
Deferred taxes
|
18
|
309,162
|
314,125
|
Other assets
|
19
|
4,053,378
|
3,578,004
|
Non-current assets and disposal groups for sale
|
20
|
29,400
|
30,899
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
69,505,768
|
68,164,604
|
|
|
|
Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022
As of
|
As of
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
LIABILITIES
|
Note
|
MCh$
|
MCh$
Cash in collection process
|
7
|
791,211
|
746,872
|
|
Financial liabilities held for trading at fair value through profit or
|
|
|
|
|
loss.
|
21
|
11,126,412
|
11,319,320
|
|
Financial derivatives contracts
|
|
11,126,412
|
11,319,320
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
|
Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting
|
12
|
3,065,761
|
2,788,794
|
|
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
|
22
|
45,053,552
|
43,704,024
|
|
Deposits and other demand liabilities
|
|
13,806,513
|
14,086,226
|
|
Time deposits and other term equivalents
|
|
14,265,830
|
12,978,790
|
|
Obligations under repurchase and securities lending
|
|
456,418
|
315,355
|
|
agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interbank borrowing
|
|
8,795,417
|
8,864,765
|
|
Debt financial instruments issued
|
|
7,415,774
|
7,165,893
|
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
313,600
|
292,995
|
|
Obligations under leasing contracts
|
17
|
132,939
|
137,089
|
|
Financial instruments of regulatory capital issued
|
23
|
2,289,506
|
2,324,116
|
|
Provisions for contingencies
|
24
|
122,918
|
172,826
|
|
Provisions for dividends, payments of interest and reappreciation
|
25
|
538,233
|
247,508
|
|
of financial instruments of issued regulatory capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special provisions for credit risk
|
26
|
331,990
|
331,519
|
|
Current taxes
|
18
|
98,597
|
112,481
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
18
|
1
|
1
|
|
Other liabilities
|
27
|
1,920,357
|
2,041,682
|
|
Liabilities included in disposal groups for sale
|
20
|
-
|
-
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
65.471.477
|
63,926,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
28
|
891,303
|
891,303
|
|
Reserves
|
28
|
2,815,170
|
2,815,170
|
|
Other comprehensive income accrued income
|
28
|
(220,237)
|
(167,147)
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
518
|
597
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
(220,755)
|
(167,744)
|
|
Retained earnings (expense) from prior years
|
|
836,990
|
28,339
|
|
Profit (loss) for the year
|
28
|
135,683
|
808,651
|
|
Minus: provisions for dividends, interest payments and
|
28
|
(538,233)
|
(247,508)
|
|
reappreciation of issued financial instruments of regulatory capital
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Bank
|
|
3,920,676
|
4,128,808
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
113,615
|
109,564
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
4.034.291
|
4,238,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
69.505.768
|
68,164,604
|
Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the periods ending March 31, 2023, and 2022
As of March 31, of
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nota
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
Interest income
|
30
|
923,500
|
515,447
|
Interest expense
|
30
|
(748,155)
|
(293,639)
|
Net interest income
|
30
|
175,345
|
221,808
|
Readjustment income
|
31
|
148,464
|
235,295
|
Readjustment expenses
|
31
|
(46,928)
|
(29,636)
|
Net readjustment income
|
31
|
101,536
|
205,659
|
Commission income
|
32
|
209,176
|
172,129
|
Commission expense
|
32
|
(79,241)
|
(74,983)
|
Net commission income
|
32
|
129,935
|
97,146
|
Financial result per:
|
|
|
|
Assets and liabilities for trading
|
33
|
133,242
|
17,706
|
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
or loss
|
|
|
|
Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
Gain or loss on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities at amortised cost
|
33
|
(36,561)
|
14,092
|
and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange, readjustments and hedge accounting of foreign currencies
|
33
|
(19,309)
|
25,060
|
Reclassifications of financial assets due to changes in business model
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
Other financial results
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial result
|
33
|
77,372
|
56,858
|
Results from investments in companies
|
34
|
1,542
|
1,360
|
Results of non-current assets and disposal groups not qualifying as discontinued
|
35
|
2,929
|
(900)
|
operations
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
36
|
544
|
221
|
TOTAL OPERATING INCOME
|
|
489,203
|
582,152
|
Expenses from obligations to employee benefits
|
37
|
(97,214)
|
(97,546)
|
Administrative expenses
|
38
|
(77,297)
|
(71,043)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
39
|
(36,047)
|
(31,614)
|
Impairment of non-financial assets
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
Other operational expenses
|
36
|
(6,769)
|
(19,686)
|
TOTAL OPERATIONAL EXPENSES
|
|
(217,327)
|
(219,889)
|
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS
|
|
271,876
|
362,263
|
