Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements (English) 6.7 MB

Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the periods ending March 31, 2023, and 2022

As of March 31, of

2023 2022

Nota MM$ MM$

Interest income 30 923,500 515,447

Interest expense 30 (748,155) (293,639)

Net interest income 30 175,345 221,808

Readjustment income 31 148,464 235,295

Readjustment expenses 31 (46,928) (29,636)

Net readjustment income 31 101,536 205,659

Commission income 32 209,176 172,129

Commission expense 32 (79,241) (74,983)

Net commission income 32 129,935 97,146

Financial result per:

Assets and liabilities for trading 33 133,242 17,706

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit 33 - -

or loss

Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 33 - -

Gain or loss on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities at amortised cost 33 (36,561) 14,092

and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Foreign exchange, readjustments and hedge accounting of foreign currencies 33 (19,309) 25,060

Reclassifications of financial assets due to changes in business model 33 - -

Other financial results 33 - -

Net financial result 33 77,372 56,858

Results from investments in companies 34 1,542 1,360

Results of non-current assets and disposal groups not qualifying as discontinued 35 2,929 (900)

operations

Other operating income 36 544 221

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME 489,203 582,152

Expenses from obligations to employee benefits 37 (97,214) (97,546)

Administrative expenses 38 (77,297) (71,043)

Depreciation and amortisation 39 (36,047) (31,614)

Impairment of non-financial assets 40 - -

Other operational expenses 36 (6,769) (19,686)

TOTAL OPERATIONAL EXPENSES (217,327) (219,889)