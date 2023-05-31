Advanced search
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
36.46 CLP   +0.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Financial Statements (English) 6.7 MB

05/31/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the periods ending on March 31, 2023, and 2022, and December 31, 2022

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 01 BACKGROUND OF THE INSTITUTION

12

NOTE 02 BREAKDOWN OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING CRITERIA

12

NOTE 03 NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS ISSUED AND ADOPTED OR ISSUED AND NOT YET ADOPTED

46

NOTE 04 ACCOUNTING CHANGES

48

NOTE 05 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

49

NOTE 06 BUSINESS SEGMENT

50

NOTE 07 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

53

NOTE 08 FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING WITH CHANGES IN PROFIT AND LOSS

54

NOTE 09 NON-MARKETABLE FINANCIAL ASSETS MANDATORILY MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

IN RESULTS

57

NOTE 10 FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

58

NOTE 11 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

59

NOTE 12 FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTING PURPOSES

64

NOTE 13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST

74

NOTE 14 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND OTHER COMPANIES

98

NOTE 15 INTANGIBLE ASSETS

100

NOTE 16 FIXED ASSETS

102

NOTE 17 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND OBLIGATION FOR LEASE CONTRACTS

104

NOTE 18 CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAXES

107

NOTE 19 OTHER ASSETS

113

NOTE 20 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES INCLUDED IN DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD

FOR SALE

114

NOTE 21 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

115

NOTE 22 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST

117

NOTE 23 ISSUED REGULATORY CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS

128

NOTE 24 PROVISIONS FOR CONTINGENCIES

130

NOTE 25 PROVISIONS FOR DIVIDEND, INTEREST PAYMENT AND REVALUATION OF REGULATORY EQUITY FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENTS ISSUED

131

NOTE 26 SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT RISK

132

NOTE 27 OTHER LIABILITIES

134

NOTE 28 EQUITY

135

NOTE 29 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

140

NOTE 30 INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

144

NOTE 31 READJUSTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSE

146

NOTE 32 COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES

148

NOTE 33 NET FINANCIAL INCOME

151

NOTE 34 INCOMES FROM INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES

153

NOTE 35 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS NOT QUALIFYING AS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

154

NOTE 36 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

155

NOTE 37 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATION EXPENSES

156

NOTE 38 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE

159

NOTE 39 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

160

NOTE 40 IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS

161

NOTE 41 CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE

162

NOTE 42 RESULTS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

166

NOTE 43 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

167

NOTE 44 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

174

NOTE 45 MATURITY OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ACCORDING TO REMAINING MATURITIES

184

NOTE 46 FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BY CURRENCY

186

NOTE 47 RISK MANAGEMENT AND REPORTING

187

NOTE 48 INFORMATION ON REGULATORY CAPITAL AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY INDICATORS

218

NOTE 49 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

223

Consolidated Financial Statements March 2023 / Banco Santander Chile 2

Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022

As of

As of

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Note

MCh$

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

Cash in collection process

Financial assets held for trading at fair value through profit or loss

7

2,586,609

1,982,942

7

865,384

843,816

8

11,631,884

11,827,006

Financial derivatives contracts

11,490,794

11,672,960

Debt financial instruments

141,090

154,046

Other

-

-

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value

9

-

-

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

10

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

11

6,542,873

6,023,039

income

Debt financial instruments

6,336,100

5,880,733

Other

206,773

142,306

Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting

12

360,339

477,762

Financial assets at amortised cost

13

42,615,414

42,560,431

Rights under repurchase and securities lending agreements

-

-

Debt financial instruments

4,755,740

4,867,591

Interbank loans

32,828

32,955

Loans and receivables from customers - Commercial

16,875,526

17,043,575

Loans and receivables - Mortgage

15,908,392

15,622,418

Loans and receivables from customers - Consumers

5,042,928

4,993,892

Investment in companies

14

47,952

46,586

Intangible assets

15

102,176

107,789

Fixed assets

16

185,707

189,364

Assets with leasing rights

17

175,439

182,526

Current taxes

18

51

315

Deferred taxes

18

309,162

314,125

Other assets

19

4,053,378

3,578,004

Non-current assets and disposal groups for sale

20

29,400

30,899

TOTAL ASSETS

69,505,768

68,164,604

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Financial Statement March 2023 / Banco Santander Chile 3

Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022

As of

As of

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

LIABILITIES

Note

MCh$

MCh$

Cash in collection process

7

791,211

746,872

Financial liabilities held for trading at fair value through profit or

loss.

21

11,126,412

11,319,320

Financial derivatives contracts

11,126,412

11,319,320

Other

-

-

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

10

-

-

Financial derivative contracts for hedge accounting

12

3,065,761

2,788,794

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

22

45,053,552

43,704,024

Deposits and other demand liabilities

13,806,513

14,086,226

Time deposits and other term equivalents

14,265,830

12,978,790

Obligations under repurchase and securities lending

456,418

315,355

agreements

Interbank borrowing

8,795,417

8,864,765

Debt financial instruments issued

7,415,774

7,165,893

Other financial liabilities

313,600

292,995

Obligations under leasing contracts

17

132,939

137,089

Financial instruments of regulatory capital issued

23

2,289,506

2,324,116

Provisions for contingencies

24

122,918

172,826

Provisions for dividends, payments of interest and reappreciation

25

538,233

247,508

of financial instruments of issued regulatory capital

Special provisions for credit risk

26

331,990

331,519

Current taxes

18

98,597

112,481

Deferred taxes

18

1

1

Other liabilities

27

1,920,357

2,041,682

Liabilities included in disposal groups for sale

20

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

65.471.477

63,926,232

EQUITY

Capital

28

891,303

891,303

Reserves

28

2,815,170

2,815,170

Other comprehensive income accrued income

28

(220,237)

(167,147)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

518

597

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(220,755)

(167,744)

Retained earnings (expense) from prior years

836,990

28,339

Profit (loss) for the year

28

135,683

808,651

Minus: provisions for dividends, interest payments and

28

(538,233)

(247,508)

reappreciation of issued financial instruments of regulatory capital

Equity holders of the Bank

3,920,676

4,128,808

Non-controlling interest

113,615

109,564

TOTAL EQUITY

4.034.291

4,238,372

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

69.505.768

68,164,604

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements March 2023 / Banco Santander Chile 4

Banco Santander-Chile and Affiliates

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the periods ending March 31, 2023, and 2022

As of March 31, of

2023

2022

Nota

MM$

MM$

Interest income

30

923,500

515,447

Interest expense

30

(748,155)

(293,639)

Net interest income

30

175,345

221,808

Readjustment income

31

148,464

235,295

Readjustment expenses

31

(46,928)

(29,636)

Net readjustment income

31

101,536

205,659

Commission income

32

209,176

172,129

Commission expense

32

(79,241)

(74,983)

Net commission income

32

129,935

97,146

Financial result per:

Assets and liabilities for trading

33

133,242

17,706

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit

33

-

-

or loss

Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

33

-

-

Gain or loss on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities at amortised cost

33

(36,561)

14,092

and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Foreign exchange, readjustments and hedge accounting of foreign currencies

33

(19,309)

25,060

Reclassifications of financial assets due to changes in business model

33

-

-

Other financial results

33

-

-

Net financial result

33

77,372

56,858

Results from investments in companies

34

1,542

1,360

Results of non-current assets and disposal groups not qualifying as discontinued

35

2,929

(900)

operations

Other operating income

36

544

221

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

489,203

582,152

Expenses from obligations to employee benefits

37

(97,214)

(97,546)

Administrative expenses

38

(77,297)

(71,043)

Depreciation and amortisation

39

(36,047)

(31,614)

Impairment of non-financial assets

40

-

-

Other operational expenses

36

(6,769)

(19,686)

TOTAL OPERATIONAL EXPENSES

(217,327)

(219,889)

OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS

271,876

362,263

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements March 2023 / Banco Santander Chile 5

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:19:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
