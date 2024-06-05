Banco Santander Chile

June 2024

2

2| Corporate governance 3| Balance sheet and results 4| Conclusions

5| Annexes

4

5

As of Dec.2023

Ch$ bn

US$ bn

Assets

380,732

435.4

Loans

232,600

266.0

Deposits

166,356

190.2

Equity

31,876

36.4

Net income (YTD)

4,567

5.2

NIM

3.8%

Cost of credit

1.3%

NPL ratio

2.1%

Coverage ratio

172%

Efficiency ratio

43.6%

ROAA

1.1%

ROAE

15.4%

Core capital

11.4%

BIS ratio

15.7%

25

Banks in

financial Increased

systemConcentration

2009

Evolution of Return on Equity (%)

87%

17

Of total loans

in Top 6 banks

Banks in

financial

system

88%

2024

Of total

deposits in

Top 6 banks

No banking crisis in Chile since the beginning of the

1980's thanks to prudent regulations and strong

supervisory bodies.

Source: Chilean Banking Regulator (CMF)

1| Macro Update and banking in Chile

3| Balance sheet and results 4| Conclusions

5| Annexes

4

7

1| Macro Update and banking in Chile 2| Corporate governance

4| Conclusions

5| Annexes

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 04:20:06 UTC.