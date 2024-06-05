2| Corporate governance 3| Balance sheet and results 4| Conclusions
As of Dec.2023
Ch$ bn
US$ bn
Assets
380,732
435.4
Loans
232,600
266.0
Deposits
166,356
190.2
Equity
31,876
36.4
Net income (YTD)
4,567
5.2
NIM
3.8%
Cost of credit
1.3%
NPL ratio
2.1%
Coverage ratio
172%
Efficiency ratio
43.6%
ROAA
1.1%
ROAE
15.4%
Core capital
11.4%
BIS ratio
15.7%
25
Banks in
financial Increased
systemConcentration
2009
Evolution of Return on Equity (%)
87%
17
Of total loans
in Top 6 banks
Banks in
financial
system
88%
2024
Of total
deposits in
Top 6 banks
No banking crisis in Chile since the beginning of the
1980's thanks to prudent regulations and strong
supervisory bodies.
Source: Chilean Banking Regulator (CMF)
Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank's segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Corporate Activities segment includes its Financial Management Division, which develops global management functions. It provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers, including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a range of commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts and credit lines and a range of retail banking services, including mortgage financing. In addition to its traditional banking operations, the Bank offers a range of financial services.