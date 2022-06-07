Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  06-05
40.33 CLP   -1.63%
05:52pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Fixed income presentation June 2022
PU
05:52pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation June 2022
PU
08:44aItau BBA Downgrades Banco Santander Chile to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
Banco Santander Chile : Fixed income presentation June 2022

06/07/2022
Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2021 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2

11

General CPI

9

Core CPI

CPI minus volatiles

7

5

3

1

Jan-16

Jul-17

Jan-19

Jul-20

Jan-22

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05/23BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation May/June 2022
PU
05/03BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Earnings Transcript 554 KB
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Earnings Webcast 8.1 MB
PU
04/29Banco Santander Chile Posts Higher Q1 Net Income
MT
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Banco Santander-Chile, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Earnings Webcast 8 MB
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 2 418 B 2 918 M 2 918 M
Net income 2022 831 B 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 6,07%
Capitalization 7 600 B 9 172 M 9 172 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,33 CLP
Average target price 47,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE17.75%9 286
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%381 024
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.75%291 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%238 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.78%186 886
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%171 021