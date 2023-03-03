Banco Santander Chile : Fixed income presentation – December 2022
Banco Santander Chile Strategy & results update
March 2023
Macroeconomic environment
Soft landing in 2023 / rate hikes should be finished
GDP growth
Inflation
Annual growth %
Annual change in UF inflation, %
11,70
13,3
0,80
2,70
2,50
6,6
5,3
3,2
-6,00
-1,25
2,7
2,7
2019
2020
2021
2022 (f)
2023 (f)
2024 (f)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 (f) 2024 (f)
Monetary Policy Rate
Fiscal deficit (surplus)
%, end of period
% GDP
1,1
11,25
6,50
-2,9
-2,4
-2,4
4,00
4,25
1,75
0,50
-7,3
-7,7
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 (f)
2024 (f)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 (f)
2024 (f)
4
4
Source: Central Bank of Chile and Santander estimates
Macroeconomic environment
Reforms advance with moderation
Constitutional reform: Preliminary agreements
Tax & Pension reform
Tax reform:
• The proposal includes: (i) Restructure income tax system; (ii) Reducing tax exemptions; (iii) Mining royalty, and (iv) Corrective taxes.
• The government expects to collect 3.6% of GDP with this reform to fund social expenditure.
Pension reform
• Not-contributive pillar: Guaranteed Universal Pension (PGU) M$250 (USD$280). Contributive pillar: 10.5% from employees to individual savings accounts and 6% from employers to a collective savings scheme
• Public agency will play the operational role (ISP). Public and private investment management companies will compete for AUM.
