  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
34.99 CLP   +0.52%
Banco Santander Chile : Fixed income presentation – December 2022

03/03/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Banco Santander Chile Strategy & results update

March 2023

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the

meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro- economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2021 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

Agenda

Macro Update

A leading bank in Chile Balance Sheet & Results

Macroeconomic environment

Soft landing in 2023 / rate hikes should be finished

GDP growth

Inflation

Annual growth %

Annual change in UF inflation, %

11,70

13,3

0,80

2,70

2,50

6,6

5,3

3,2

-6,00

-1,25

2,7

2,7

2019

2020

2021

2022 (f)

2023 (f)

2024 (f)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 (f) 2024 (f)

Monetary Policy Rate

Fiscal deficit (surplus)

%, end of period

% GDP

1,1

11,25

6,50

-2,9

-2,4

-2,4

4,00

4,25

1,75

0,50

-7,3

-7,7

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 (f)

2024 (f)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 (f)

2024 (f)

4

4

Source: Central Bank of Chile and Santander estimates

Macroeconomic environment

Reforms advance with moderation

Constitutional reform: Preliminary agreements

Tax & Pension reform

Tax reform:

• The proposal includes: (i) Restructure income tax system; (ii) Reducing tax exemptions; (iii) Mining royalty, and (iv) Corrective taxes.

• The government expects to collect 3.6% of GDP with this reform to fund social expenditure.

Pension reform

• Not-contributive pillar: Guaranteed Universal Pension (PGU) M$250 (USD$280). Contributive pillar: 10.5% from employees to individual savings accounts and 6% from employers to a collective savings scheme

• Public agency will play the operational role (ISP). Public and private investment management companies will compete for AUM.

5 5

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 18:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 289 B 2 811 M 2 811 M
Net income 2023 692 B 849 M 849 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,85%
Capitalization 6 594 B 8 099 M 8 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 32,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,99 CLP
Average target price 43,25 CLP
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE3.06%8 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397