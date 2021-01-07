Banco Santander Chile : Goldman Sachs Conference 2021 Presentation

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.
Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.
2 2
AGENDA
MACRO & COVID19 UPDATE
SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS
SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE
3 3
Macroeconomic environment
Transition to new normal began during the third quarter
Strategy for reopening
Stages
1 Quarantine
2 Free mobility
3
•Free mobility
4
•Theaters and
5 Theaters and
Stage
Stage
Monday through
Stage
whole week
Stage
cinemas with
Stage
cinemas with
Friday
Max 10 people in
25% capacity
75% capacity
Shops and malls
social gatherings
•Pubs, gyms at
open to public
50% capacity
Restaurants only
•Max 150 people
delivery or
in social
outdoor tables
gatherings
1 to 2
2 to 3
3 to 4
4 to 5
5 to full
opening
Regional ICU beds
≤90%
≤85%
≤85%
≤80%
≤80%
National ICU beds
≤85%
≤85%
≤80%
≤80%
≤80%
Comunal R_e
≤1
≤1
≤1
≤1
≤1
Regional trend in
Decrease for
Decrease
≤50 per
≤25 per
≤1 per 100,000
contagions
3 weeks
for 2 weeks
100,000
100,000
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
Positivity rate
≤15%
≤10%
≤10%
≤5%
≤1%
Isolated cases within
≥80%
≥80%
≥80%
≥80%
≥80%
48 hrs
% new contagions
Doesn't
Doesn't
≥60%
≥60%
≥60%
from traceable cases
apply
apply
Population under different stages
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
15-jun15-jul15-ago
15-sep15-oct15-nov
15-dic
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Source: Ministry of Health, INE and Santander
Liquidity injections to households
(US$ mills)
13,354
Pension Fund Withdrawals
11,046
IFE
Middle Class Cash Transfer
5,108
244
584
1,321
1,136
Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:25:00 UTC