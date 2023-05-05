Banco Santander Chile : Integrated Annual Report 2022 (English version) 17.8 MB

Dear shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Chile, it is my great pleasure to present to you the Annual Report, Integrated Report, and Financial Statements for the year 2022. During this period, the management and teams of the Bank achieved historic results, driven mainly by the businesses of our clients and with an excellent and increasingly digital value proposition, which has resulted in the highest levels of customer satisfaction among our main competitors.

In 2022, Banco Santander celebrated forty years of operations in Chile, achieving a historic result of Ch$ 809 billion and a ROAE of 21.6%. These outstanding results were achieved in a year that was not exempt from complexities, as persistent levels of inflation prompted the Central Bank to raise interest rates significantly, levels that will accompany us for a good part of 2023.

In Chile, according to the latest estimates from our Research team, 2022 closed with a moderate GDP expansion of 2.4%, inflation

of 12.8%, and a monetary policy rate of 11.25%. These structural conditions have been and will continue to be very decisive and will require the best of our teams to turn them into an opportunity, which we are confident they will achieve.

For 2023, we see a year that will evolve from less to more in terms of growth. The strong rise in interest rates by the Central Bank, together with the responsible fiscal policy pursued by the Government, should result in a soft-landing of our economy, allowing the main economic indicators to return to levels closer to their long-term equilibrium values by 2024.

Furthermore, on behalf of the Board of Santander, I want to reaffirm the confidence that as a Bank and as a Group we have in Chile and its institutions. Our decision to accompany the inhabitants of this great country on the path to progress has remained steadfast for forty years and beyond. Time has always confirmed the correctness of our decision. It should be noted that Santander Group began operating a bank in Chile in the midst of an economic crisis in the early 80s, when few had confidence in the country's future. Despite the ups and downs, over these four decades, we have seen that the country and its institutions have been able to channel their internal processes along a path that has allowed Chileans to lead one of the most successful development processes in the region. Today, we have full confidence that the outcome will be similar going forward.