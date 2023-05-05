Banco Santander Chile : Integrated Annual Report 2022 (English version) 17.8 MB

This annual report is also available in www.santander.cl
Integrated Report 2022
Letter from the President of the Board
Letter from the CEO
Key figures
History of Santander Chile
Overview of 2022
Integrated Report
Letter from the President of the Board
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa
Dear shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Chile, it is my great pleasure to present to you the Annual Report, Integrated Report, and Financial Statements for the year 2022. During this period, the management and teams of the Bank achieved historic results, driven mainly by the businesses of our clients and with an excellent and increasingly digital value proposition, which has resulted in the highest levels of customer satisfaction among our main competitors.
In 2022, Banco Santander celebrated forty years of operations in Chile, achieving a historic result of Ch$ 809 billion and a ROAE of 21.6%. These outstanding results were achieved in a year that was not exempt from complexities, as persistent levels of inflation prompted the Central Bank to raise interest rates significantly, levels that will accompany us for a good part of 2023.
In Chile, according to the latest estimates from our Research team, 2022 closed with a moderate GDP expansion of 2.4%, inflation
of 12.8%, and a monetary policy rate of 11.25%. These structural conditions have been and will continue to be very decisive and will require the best of our teams to turn them into an opportunity, which we are confident they will achieve.
For 2023, we see a year that will evolve from less to more in terms of growth. The strong rise in interest rates by the Central Bank, together with the responsible fiscal policy pursued by the Government, should result in a soft-landing of our economy, allowing the main economic indicators to return to levels closer to their long-term equilibrium values by 2024.
Furthermore, on behalf of the Board of Santander, I want to reaffirm the confidence that as a Bank and as a Group we have in Chile and its institutions. Our decision to accompany the inhabitants of this great country on the path to progress has remained steadfast for forty years and beyond. Time has always confirmed the correctness of our decision. It should be noted that Santander Group began operating a bank in Chile in the midst of an economic crisis in the early 80s, when few had confidence in the country's future. Despite the ups and downs, over these four decades, we have seen that the country and its institutions have been able to channel their internal processes along a path that has allowed Chileans to lead one of the most successful development processes in the region. Today, we have full confidence that the outcome will be similar going forward.
Santander Chile not only has a genuine commitment to the progress of the country and its inhabitants but has also demonstrated on more than one occasion an extraordinary ability to overcome obstacles and emerge strengthened. This time will not be different, thanks
to the solid strategy defined, the vocation to innovate and change paradigms in the industry, in search of providing the best products and services, all hand in hand with the best talent, highly committed and motivated people. We have a top-notch team, led by Román Blanco Reinosa, as Country Head and General Manager, since August 2022. With a remarkable career in different geographies and responsibilities of Grupo Santander, Román Blanco has more than enough experience, knowledge, and abilities to transform Santander Chile, as he has proposed, into the best bank in the country and the best in the Group for our clients.
Also, I would like to express our gratitude for the management carried out until July by our former General Manager, Miguel Mata, who continues to support the Group from new responsibilities.
In the nearly thirty years that Miguel Mata held various positions at Santander, he always added value to our Bank, demonstrating a broad understanding of industry trends and with the aim of contributing to the progress of people and companies.
I close these words by thanking and congratulating, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Santander Chile, all the employees and the administration of Santander Chile for their great ability to create value and overcome the challenges posed by the complex situation that we have experienced in recent years. We have full confidence in each of the people who make up this company and the conviction that, moving forward, with the commitment and dedication that characterizes us, we will be able to make our bank the best in Chile and in the Santander Group.
Thank you very much.
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Integrated Report 2022
In depht
The best Bank for Everyone
Strategic Approach
Santander Chile Management
Environmental Management
Inclusive Growth
Management Commentary
Annexes
Letter from the CEO
Román Blanco Reinosa
Dear shareholders,
On behalf of the extraordinary team that I have had the privilege to lead since August 2022, I am pleased to present to you the Annual Report, Integrated Report, and Financial Statements of Banco Santander Chile for the fiscal year 2022. This document describes the main achievements we reached as a leading bank in the system during the past year, as well as the strategic vision with which we will consolidate that leadership, earning the trust and loyalty of our clients and key stakeholders..
As you will see, the results of the past fiscal year that we detail below confirm that we have deployed a solid commercial strategy that has been able to capture the preferences of our clients with a quality offering leveraged on the best professional talent in the system, which integrates highly committed and motivated teams. In 2022, net income attributable to the owners of the Bank increased by 3.8%, reaching a historic record level of Ch$809 billion (equivalent to Ch$4.29 per share and US$2.01 per ADR), which meant reaching a ROAE of 21.6% for the year, a figure that is in line with what was announced by the management to our shareholders. These annual results were once again driven by a strong increase in the net contribution of our business segments with clients, whose net contribution grew by 19.7%, reaching $1,112,228 million in the period.
We achieved these positive results while improving our solvency. As is well known, the Chilean financial system is in the process of adopting the Basel III capital rules, a standard where our capital ratio reached 17.8%, well above the minimum required for a bank of our systemic importance. In the same way, our basic capital ratio stood at 11.1%, increasing 190 basis points compared to the end of 2021.