Banco Santander Chile : Integrated Annual Report

03 Letter from the President of the Board 06 Letter from the CEO 09 2021 at a glance 19 Santander Group 113 Sustainable ﬁnancing 121 ESG risks 24 Responsible banking and sustainability 126 Operational ecoeﬃciency 28 Strategic pillars 32 Materiality 35 Groups of interest 39 Human rights 40 132 Solid internal culture Integrated value creation 142 Diversity and inclusion 147 Health and well-being 151 Financial empowerment 42 Corporate Governance 156 Commitment to social development 56 Board Committees 165 Customer experience 59 Senior Management 170 Cybersecurity and data protection 60 Ownership 174 Responsible supply chain 64 Investors 67 Responsibility, ethics and compliance 179 Financial results 194 Risk management 73 Our business 91 Digital transformation and innovation 99 Economic environment 103 Sustainability of results 214 Additional information 107 Risk Management 218 Santander Chile general information 231 Content Index 238 Third-party veriﬁcation 241 Financial Statements

Letter from the President of the Board

Claudio Melandri Hinojosa

We have sought to articulate a value oﬀer consistent with the relevant issues for today's society including to the sustainable development of communities and the protection of the planet. In this area, over the past year we not only substantially expanded our Santander Verde retail oﬀer, but also strengthened the menu of ﬁnancial solutions linked to ESG criteria that we deliver to companies.

Dear Shareholders:

It is for me a motive of great satisfaction and pride to present to you Banco Santander Chile's Integrated Annual Report and the Financial Statements for the year 2021, a period where we consolidated and expanded our leadership in the national ﬁnancial system, with a value added oﬀer of excellence, sustainability and responsibility. All of this is leveraged in the commitment of every person that is part of our teams.

The year 2021 was one in which, as a leading bank, we made all the necessary eﬀorts to provide the best possible responses to each of our stakeholders, since we are convinced that as long as we forge solid and trusting relationships with our customers, collaborators and communities, we will be able to ensure good results for our shareholders. This in fact occurred and our CEO will go into further detail in the following pages, thus contributing sustainably to society through our purpose of helping people to prosper.

From a global perspective, 2021 was a complex year, clearly marked by the persistence of the pandemic. After the shock of the ﬁrst months of contingency in 2020, conﬁnement measures hit activity and disrupted supply chains and global trade. However, with the advance of vaccination, the stimulus measures and the progressive decrease in conﬁnement, last year the bulk of the countries began a gradual recovery that translated into an expansion of world GDP close to 6%.

In the case of Chile, in 2021 the economy had a historic growth of 11.7% and three quarters of the jobs lost due to the pandemic were recovered. All in all, excess spending, due to state aid and pension fund withdrawals, and the eﬀects of disruptions in supply chains that impacted price levels at the international level, contributed to the year ending with a high inﬂation, reaching 7.2%.

Going forward, restoring macroeconomic balances, with an orderly moderation of spending will be one of the main short-term challenges of the new government. This will be key for the country to get back on the path of sustainable growth and, with it, have the resources to meet the needs of Chileans in the long term.

The international context of uncertainty, as well as the possible prolongation of the pandemic, indicate that 2022 will impose on us as a country the need to be even more responsible than that which was already been necessary the previous year, with special care in the control of inﬂation and ﬁscal consolidation, key inputs for the credit evaluation of the country and the analysis of international investors.

I cannot ignore at this point the importance that as a country we should be capable of giving synchronized responses to the enormous challenges that lie ahead, since a low capacity for dialogue or a lesser willingness to seek and reach agreements can divert us from the path of progress and impose costs on the country as a whole.

In this context, it is essential that the debates that are taking place and those that are foreseen for the coming months (such as the one that is advancing in the Constitutional Convention and those that are being inaugurated with the installation of a new government and a new Parliament) seek to capitalize on the enormous opportunities that this great country has. Despite setbacks, Chile has managed in recent decades to register substantive progress in practically all the dimensions, and should continue down this path.

Banco Santander has accompanied Chile and Chileans along this road and we are willing to continue contributing to the progress of companies and people, who, with their eﬀort and work, together with public policies aimed at the common good, will be able to continue building a better country.

As you know, our mission is to help people and companies to progress and our way of doing this is by carrying out our activity responsibly and with a Simple, Personal and Fair style. These great deﬁnitions are what have guided us in the long term and allowed us to build relationships of trust and loyalty with all our stakeholders, particularly with our customers, who in 2021 continued to distinguish us as the best bank in service quality and the most recommended in the country in NPS.

Last year was also one in which our vocation to serve customers with the best solutions on the market was endorsed by the powerful expansion of Life, whose evolution towards a 100% digitally- contracted current account, highly competitive in costs, safety and quality, allowed us to register in 2021 the highest growth rate in the number of loyal customers in the entire industry, consolidating our leadership as the bank with the largest number of account holders in Chile.

Another relevant milestone in 2021 was the launch of Getnet in February, which, as you well know, is a structural part of our strategy to expand competition in the digital payment market. At the end of last year, this new POS platform already had 68,000 adhered clients, of which 92% are SMEs, for whom the solvency of our technological platform, the simpliﬁcation of processes and access to daily subscriptions of their sales, have represented a change of great relevance. Our objective, of course, is to continue growing in this market, in order to achieve a 15% share in the ﬁrst three years of operation and thus continue to make a substantial contribution to the ﬁnancial inclusion of companies and individuals.

At this point, I think it is important to point out that the interchange fee regulations that the panel of experts is designing has a fundamental responsibility, in the sense that the regulation that is established must lay the foundations for greater competition in the acquiring network, and also generate an optimal balance that allows more and more people to access and use digital means of payment. The beneﬁts for society of a deeper market are varied and range from issues as diverse as the growth opportunities that small businesses and entrepreneurs manage to capitalize on, to considerations of social scope, such as the greater public safety that exists in an economy where there is less cash on the streets.

Another dimension I would like to dwell has to do with human resource management, where today Santander Chile holds a prominent position in the national corporate world. Indeed, last year we not only revalidated for the fourth consecutive year the demanding Top Employer seal conferred by the Top Employer Institute (which accredits us as a reference company in talent management), but last March we were oﬃcially informed that in 2020 our collaborators chose us as the Best Company to Work for in Chile with more than 1,000 employees. To these achievements we proudly add that we were the ﬁrst bank in the country to obtain the Iguala Conciliación Seal from the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity, which certiﬁes that our internal policies are benchmark in terms of gender equity and reconciliation of personal, family and work life.