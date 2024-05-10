BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of April 30, 2024

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending April 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Operational results

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

3.151.451

Net interest income

514.613

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

40.121.262

Net fee and commission income

172.499

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

107.779

Result from financial operations

67.249

Financial instruments

9.340.996

Total operating income

754.361

Financial derivative contracts

12.962.986

Provision for loan losses

(172.582)

Other asset ítems

5.120.550

Support expenses

(295.776)

Total assets

70.805.024

Other results

(35.620)

Income before tax

250.383

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Income tax expense

(54.608)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

14.080.304

Net income for the period

195.775

Time deposits and other time liabilities

16.283.614

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

10.803.405

Attributable to:

Financial derivative contracts

13.859.346

Equity holders of the Bank

191.134

Other liabilities ítems

11.452.235

Non-controlling interest

4.641

Total equity

4.326.120

Total liabilities and Equity

70.805.024

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4.196.832

Non-controlling interest

129.288

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de Abril de 2024

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Abril de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

3.151.451

Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes

514.613

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

40.121.262

Ingresos netos de comisiones

172.499

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

107.779

Resultado de operaciones financieras

67.249

Instrumentos financieros

9.340.996

Total ingresos operacionales

754.361

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.962.986

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(172.582)

Otros rubros del activo

5.120.550

Gastos de apoyo

(295.776)

Total Activos

70.805.024

Otros resultados

(35.620)

Resultado antes de impuesto

250.383

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(54.608)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

14.080.304

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

195.775

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

16.283.614

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

10.803.405

Resultado atribuible a:

Contratos de derivados financieros

13.859.346

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

191.134

Otros rubros del pasivo

11.452.235

Interés no controlador

4.641

Total patrimonio

4.326.120

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

70.805.024

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.196.832

Interés no controlador

129.288

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

