BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of April 30, 2024
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending April 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Operational results
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
3.151.451
Net interest income
514.613
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
40.121.262
Net fee and commission income
172.499
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
107.779
Result from financial operations
67.249
Financial instruments
9.340.996
Total operating income
754.361
Financial derivative contracts
12.962.986
Provision for loan losses
(172.582)
Other asset ítems
5.120.550
Support expenses
(295.776)
Total assets
70.805.024
Other results
(35.620)
Income before tax
250.383
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Income tax expense
(54.608)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
14.080.304
Net income for the period
195.775
Time deposits and other time liabilities
16.283.614
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
10.803.405
Attributable to:
Financial derivative contracts
13.859.346
Equity holders of the Bank
191.134
Other liabilities ítems
11.452.235
Non-controlling interest
4.641
Total equity
4.326.120
Total liabilities and Equity
70.805.024
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4.196.832
Non-controlling interest
129.288
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de Abril de 2024
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Abril de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
3.151.451
Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes
514.613
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
40.121.262
Ingresos netos de comisiones
172.499
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
107.779
Resultado de operaciones financieras
67.249
Instrumentos financieros
9.340.996
Total ingresos operacionales
754.361
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.962.986
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(172.582)
Otros rubros del activo
5.120.550
Gastos de apoyo
(295.776)
Total Activos
70.805.024
Otros resultados
(35.620)
Resultado antes de impuesto
250.383
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(54.608)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
14.080.304
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
195.775
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
16.283.614
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
10.803.405
Resultado atribuible a:
Contratos de derivados financieros
13.859.346
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
191.134
Otros rubros del pasivo
11.452.235
Interés no controlador
4.641
Total patrimonio
4.326.120
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
70.805.024
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.196.832
Interés no controlador
129.288
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
