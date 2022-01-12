Log in
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2021

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of December 31, 2021

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2021 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,881,558

Interbank loans, net

428

Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net

35,675,579

Total investments

10,257,166

Financial derivative contracts

10,123,607

Other asset items

4,732,687

Total assets

63,671,025

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

17,900,938

Time deposits and other time liabilities

10,131,055

Financial derivative contracts

10,871,241

Issued debt instruments

8,397,060

Other liabilities items

12,876,151

Total equity

3,494,580

Total liabilities and Equity

63,671,025

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

3,400,220

Non-controlling interest

94,360

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

1,816,346

Net fee and commission income

332,751

Result from financial operations

133,197

Total operating income

2,282,294

Provision for loan losses (1)

(405,575)

Support expenses

(799,864)

Other results

(97,256)

Income before tax

979,599

Income tax expense

(194,679)

Continued operations result

784,920

Discontinued operations result

-

Net income for the period

784,920

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

774,959

Non-controlling interest

9,961

  1. As of December 31, 2021, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$132,000 million (before taxes).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 31 de diciembre de 2021

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2021 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos Adeudado por bancos

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes Inversiones totales

Contratos de derivados financieros Otros rubros del activo

Total Activos

Principales rubros del pasivo

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo Contratos de derivados financieros Instrumentos de deuda emitidos Otros rubros del pasivo

Total patrimonio

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco Interés no controlador

MM$

2.881.558

428

35.675.579

10.257.166

10.123.607

4.732.687

63.671.025

MM$

17.900.938

10.131.055

10.871.241

8.397.060

12.876.151

3.494.580

63.671.025

3.400.220

94.360

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes

1.816.346

Ingreso neto de comisiones

332.751

Resultado de operaciones financieras

133.197

Total ingresos operacionales

2.282.294

Provisiones por riesgo de crédito (1)

(405.575)

Gastos de apoyo

(799.864)

Otros resultados

(97.256)

Resultado antes de impuesto

979.599

Impuesto a la renta

(194.679)

Resultado de operaciones continuas

784.920

Resultado de operaciones discontinues

-

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

784.920

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

774.959

Interés no controlador

9.961

  1. Al 31 de diciembre de 2021, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por $132.000 millones (antes de impuestos).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
