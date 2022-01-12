Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.

