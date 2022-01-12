Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2021
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of December 31, 2021
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2021 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,881,558
Interbank loans, net
428
Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net
35,675,579
Total investments
10,257,166
Financial derivative contracts
10,123,607
Other asset items
4,732,687
Total assets
63,671,025
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
17,900,938
Time deposits and other time liabilities
10,131,055
Financial derivative contracts
10,871,241
Issued debt instruments
8,397,060
Other liabilities items
12,876,151
Total equity
3,494,580
Total liabilities and Equity
63,671,025
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,400,220
Non-controlling interest
94,360
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
1,816,346
Net fee and commission income
332,751
Result from financial operations
133,197
Total operating income
2,282,294
Provision for loan losses (1)
(405,575)
Support expenses
(799,864)
Other results
(97,256)
Income before tax
979,599
Income tax expense
(194,679)
Continued operations result
784,920
Discontinued operations result
-
Net income for the period
784,920
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
774,959
Non-controlling interest
9,961
As of December 31, 2021, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$132,000 million (before taxes).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 31 de diciembre de 2021
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2021 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos Adeudado por bancos
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes Inversiones totales
Contratos de derivados financieros Otros rubros del activo
Total Activos
Principales rubros del pasivo
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo Contratos de derivados financieros Instrumentos de deuda emitidos Otros rubros del pasivo
Total patrimonio
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco Interés no controlador
MM$
2.881.558
428
35.675.579
10.257.166
10.123.607
4.732.687
63.671.025
MM$
17.900.938
10.131.055
10.871.241
8.397.060
12.876.151
3.494.580
63.671.025
3.400.220
94.360
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes
1.816.346
Ingreso neto de comisiones
332.751
Resultado de operaciones financieras
133.197
Total ingresos operacionales
2.282.294
Provisiones por riesgo de crédito (1)
(405.575)
Gastos de apoyo
(799.864)
Otros resultados
(97.256)
Resultado antes de impuesto
979.599
Impuesto a la renta
(194.679)
Resultado de operaciones continuas
784.920
Resultado de operaciones discontinues
-
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
784.920
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
774.959
Interés no controlador
9.961
Al 31 de diciembre de 2021, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por $132.000 millones (antes de impuestos).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.
