Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2022
01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of December 31, 2022
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2022 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
1,982,942
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
37,692,840
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
142,306
Financial instruments
10,902,370
Financial derivative contracts
12,150,723
Other asset items
5,294,763
Total assets
68,165,944
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
14,086,226
Time deposits and other time liabilities
12,978,790
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
9,490,009
Financial derivative contracts
14,108,114
Other liabilities items
13,264,433
Total equity
4,238,372
Total liabilities and Equity
68,165,944
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,128,808
Non-controlling interest
109,564
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
1,598,346
Net fee and commission income
407,268
Result from financial operations
217,652
Total operating income
2,223,266
Provision for loan losses
(370,727)
Support expenses
(855,020)
Other results
(84,232)
Income before tax
913,287
Income tax expense
(89,430)
Net income for the period
823,857
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
808,651
Non-controlling interest
15,206
As of December 31, 2022, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$35,000 million (before taxes).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 31 de Diciembre de 2022
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2022 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
1.982.942
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
37.692.840
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
142.306
Instrumentos financieros
10.902.370
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.150.723
Otros rubros del activo
5.294.763
Total Activos
68.165.944
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
14.086.226
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
12.978.790
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
9.490.009
Contratos de derivados financieros
14.108.114
Otros rubros del pasivo
13.264.433
Total patrimonio
4.238.372
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
68.165.944
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.128.808
Interés no controlador
109.564
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes
1.598.346
Ingresos neto de comisiones
407.268
Resultado de operaciones financieras
217.652
Total ingresos operacionales
2.223.266
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(370.727)
Gastos de apoyo
(855.020)
Otros resultados
(84.232)
Resultado antes de impuesto
913.287
Impuesto a la renta
(89.430)
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
823.857
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
808.651
Interés no controlador
15.206
Al 31 de diciembre de 2022, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por MM$35.000 (antes de impuestos).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
