    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
32.99 CLP   -1.38%
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2022

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of December 31, 2022

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2022 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

1,982,942

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

37,692,840

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

142,306

Financial instruments

10,902,370

Financial derivative contracts

12,150,723

Other asset items

5,294,763

Total assets

68,165,944

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

14,086,226

Time deposits and other time liabilities

12,978,790

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

9,490,009

Financial derivative contracts

14,108,114

Other liabilities items

13,264,433

Total equity

4,238,372

Total liabilities and Equity

68,165,944

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,128,808

Non-controlling interest

109,564

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

1,598,346

Net fee and commission income

407,268

Result from financial operations

217,652

Total operating income

2,223,266

Provision for loan losses

(370,727)

Support expenses

(855,020)

Other results

(84,232)

Income before tax

913,287

Income tax expense

(89,430)

Net income for the period

823,857

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

808,651

Non-controlling interest

15,206

As of December 31, 2022, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$35,000 million (before taxes).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 31 de Diciembre de 2022

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2022 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

1.982.942

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

37.692.840

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

142.306

Instrumentos financieros

10.902.370

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.150.723

Otros rubros del activo

5.294.763

Total Activos

68.165.944

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

14.086.226

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

12.978.790

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

9.490.009

Contratos de derivados financieros

14.108.114

Otros rubros del pasivo

13.264.433

Total patrimonio

4.238.372

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

68.165.944

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.128.808

Interés no controlador

109.564

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes

1.598.346

Ingresos neto de comisiones

407.268

Resultado de operaciones financieras

217.652

Total ingresos operacionales

2.223.266

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(370.727)

Gastos de apoyo

(855.020)

Otros resultados

(84.232)

Resultado antes de impuesto

913.287

Impuesto a la renta

(89.430)

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

823.857

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

808.651

Interés no controlador

15.206

Al 31 de diciembre de 2022, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por MM$35.000 (antes de impuestos).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
