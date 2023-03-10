Advanced search
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary February 2023

03/10/2023
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of February 28, 2023

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending February 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,014,581

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

37,751,539

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

208,126

Financial instruments

11,158,492

Financial derivative contracts

12,295,355

Other asset ítems

6,302,456

Total assets

69,730,549

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

14,033,023

Time deposits and other time liabilities

13,370,050

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

9,664,818

Financial derivative contracts

14,571,750

Other liabilities items

13,859,899

Total equity

4,231,009

Total liabilities and Equity

69,730,549

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,119,332

Non-controlling interest

111,677

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

178,378

Net fee and commission income

83,737

Result from financial operations

52,842

Total operating income

314,957

Provision for loan losses

(81,732)

Support expenses

(136,833)

Other results

(3,617)

Income before tax

92,775

Income tax expense

(5,393)

Net income for the period

87,382

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

85,273

Non-controlling interest

2,109

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 28 de Febrero de 2023

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de febrero de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.014.581

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

37.751.539

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

208.126

Instrumentos financieros

11.158.492

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.295.355

Otros rubros del activo

6.302.456

Total Activos

69.730.549

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

14.033.023

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

13.370.050

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

9.664.818

Contratos de derivados financieros

14.571.750

Otros rubros del pasivo

13.859.899

Total patrimonio

4.231.009

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

69.730.549

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.119.332

Interés no controlador

111.677

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes

178.378

Ingresos neto de comisiones

83.737

Resultado de operaciones financieras

52.842

Total ingresos operacionales

314.957

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(81.732)

Gastos de apoyo

(136.833)

Otros resultados

(3.617)

Resultado antes de impuesto

92.775

Impuesto a la renta

(5.393)

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

87.382

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

85.273

Interés no controlador

2.109

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 21:47:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
