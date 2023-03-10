Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary February 2023
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of February 28, 2023
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending February 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,014,581
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
37,751,539
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
208,126
Financial instruments
11,158,492
Financial derivative contracts
12,295,355
Other asset ítems
6,302,456
Total assets
69,730,549
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
14,033,023
Time deposits and other time liabilities
13,370,050
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
9,664,818
Financial derivative contracts
14,571,750
Other liabilities items
13,859,899
Total equity
4,231,009
Total liabilities and Equity
69,730,549
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,119,332
Non-controlling interest
111,677
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
178,378
Net fee and commission income
83,737
Result from financial operations
52,842
Total operating income
314,957
Provision for loan losses
(81,732)
Support expenses
(136,833)
Other results
(3,617)
Income before tax
92,775
Income tax expense
(5,393)
Net income for the period
87,382
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
85,273
Non-controlling interest
2,109
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 28 de Febrero de 2023
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de febrero de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.014.581
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
37.751.539
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
208.126
Instrumentos financieros
11.158.492
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.295.355
Otros rubros del activo
6.302.456
Total Activos
69.730.549
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
14.033.023
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
13.370.050
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
9.664.818
Contratos de derivados financieros
14.571.750
Otros rubros del pasivo
13.859.899
Total patrimonio
4.231.009
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
69.730.549
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.119.332
Interés no controlador
111.677
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes
178.378
Ingresos neto de comisiones
83.737
Resultado de operaciones financieras
52.842
Total ingresos operacionales
314.957
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(81.732)
Gastos de apoyo
(136.833)
Otros resultados
(3.617)
Resultado antes de impuesto
92.775
Impuesto a la renta
(5.393)
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
87.382
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
85.273
Interés no controlador
2.109
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
