BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of June 30, 2023

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,342,891

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

38,148,832

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

122,620

Financial instruments

11,763,914

Financial derivative contracts

10,995,013

Other asset ítems

5,308,711

Total assets

68,681,981

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

13,272,010

Time deposits and other time liabilities

14,892,389

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

9,961,573

Financial derivative contracts

12,777,666

Other liabilities ítems

13,490,460

Total equity

4,287,883

Total liabilities and Equity

68,681,981

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,168,518

Non-controlling interest

119,365

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

530,993

Net fee and commission income

265,857

Result from financial operations

162,338

Total operating income

959,188

Provision for loan losses

(231,587)

Support expenses

(431,505)

Other results

1,052

Income before tax

297,148

Income tax expense

(24,524)

Net income for the period

272,624

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

262,871

Non-controlling interest

9,753

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de Junio de 2023

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de junio de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.342.891

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

38.148.832

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

122.620

Instrumentos financieros

11.763.914

Contratos de derivados financieros

10.995.013

Otros rubros del activo

5.308.711

Total Activos

68.681.981

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

13.272.010

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

14.892.389

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

9.961.573

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.777.666

Otros rubros del pasivo

13.490.460

Total patrimonio

4.287.883

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

68.681.981

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.168.518

Interés no controlador

119.365

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes

530.993

Ingresos neto de comisiones

265.857

Resultado de operaciones financieras

162.338

Total ingresos operacionales

959.188

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(231.587)

Gastos de apoyo

(431.505)

Otros resultados

1.052

Resultado antes de impuesto

297.148

Impuesto a la renta

(24.524)

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

272.624

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

262.871

Interés no controlador

9.753

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

