BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of June 30, 2023
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,342,891
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
38,148,832
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
122,620
Financial instruments
11,763,914
Financial derivative contracts
10,995,013
Other asset ítems
5,308,711
Total assets
68,681,981
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
13,272,010
Time deposits and other time liabilities
14,892,389
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
9,961,573
Financial derivative contracts
12,777,666
Other liabilities ítems
13,490,460
Total equity
4,287,883
Total liabilities and Equity
68,681,981
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,168,518
Non-controlling interest
119,365
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
530,993
Net fee and commission income
265,857
Result from financial operations
162,338
Total operating income
959,188
Provision for loan losses
(231,587)
Support expenses
(431,505)
Other results
1,052
Income before tax
297,148
Income tax expense
(24,524)
Net income for the period
272,624
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
262,871
Non-controlling interest
9,753
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de Junio de 2023
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de junio de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.342.891
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
38.148.832
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
122.620
Instrumentos financieros
11.763.914
Contratos de derivados financieros
10.995.013
Otros rubros del activo
5.308.711
Total Activos
68.681.981
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
13.272.010
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
14.892.389
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
9.961.573
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.777.666
Otros rubros del pasivo
13.490.460
Total patrimonio
4.287.883
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
68.681.981
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.168.518
Interés no controlador
119.365
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes
530.993
Ingresos neto de comisiones
265.857
Resultado de operaciones financieras
162.338
Total ingresos operacionales
959.188
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(231.587)
Gastos de apoyo
(431.505)
Otros resultados
1.052
Resultado antes de impuesto
297.148
Impuesto a la renta
(24.524)
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
272.624
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
262.871
Interés no controlador
9.753
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
