BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of May 31, 2024
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending May 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Operational results
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,215,520
Net interest income
669,448
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
39,693,456
Net fee and commission income
217,156
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
109,517
Result from financial operations
85,413
Financial instruments
9,561,320
Total operating income
972,017
Financial derivative contracts
11,388,342
Provision for loan losses
(216,218)
Other asset ítems
4,816,248
Support expenses
(372,714)
Total assets
67,784,403
Other results
(40,764)
Income before tax
342,321
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Income tax expense
(72,678)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
13,095,914
Net income for the period
269,643
Time deposits and other time liabilities
16,688,820
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
10,828,395
Attributable to:
Financial derivative contracts
12,051,829
Equity holders of the Bank
264,772
Other liabilities ítems
10,739,941
Non-controlling interest
4,871
Total equity
4.,79,504
Total liabilities and Equity
67,784,403
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,278,326
Non-controlling interest
101,178
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 31 de Mayo de 2024
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Mayo de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.215.520
Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes
669.448
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
39.693.456
Ingresos netos de comisiones
217.156
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
109.517
Resultado de operaciones financieras
85.413
Instrumentos financieros
9.561.320
Total ingresos operacionales
972.017
Contratos de derivados financieros
11.388.342
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(216.218)
Otros rubros del activo
4.816.248
Gastos de apoyo
(372.714)
Total Activos
67.784.403
Otros resultados
(40.764)
Resultado antes de impuesto
342.321
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(72.678)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
13.095.914
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
269.643
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
16.688.820
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
10.828.395
Resultado atribuible a:
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.051.829
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
264.772
Otros rubros del pasivo
10.739.941
Interés no controlador
4.871
Total patrimonio
4.379.504
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
67.784.403
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.278.326
Interés no controlador
101.178
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
