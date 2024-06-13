BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of May 31, 2024

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending May 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Operational results

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,215,520

Net interest income

669,448

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

39,693,456

Net fee and commission income

217,156

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

109,517

Result from financial operations

85,413

Financial instruments

9,561,320

Total operating income

972,017

Financial derivative contracts

11,388,342

Provision for loan losses

(216,218)

Other asset ítems

4,816,248

Support expenses

(372,714)

Total assets

67,784,403

Other results

(40,764)

Income before tax

342,321

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Income tax expense

(72,678)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

13,095,914

Net income for the period

269,643

Time deposits and other time liabilities

16,688,820

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

10,828,395

Attributable to:

Financial derivative contracts

12,051,829

Equity holders of the Bank

264,772

Other liabilities ítems

10,739,941

Non-controlling interest

4,871

Total equity

4.,79,504

Total liabilities and Equity

67,784,403

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,278,326

Non-controlling interest

101,178

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 31 de Mayo de 2024

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Mayo de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.215.520

Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes

669.448

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

39.693.456

Ingresos netos de comisiones

217.156

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

109.517

Resultado de operaciones financieras

85.413

Instrumentos financieros

9.561.320

Total ingresos operacionales

972.017

Contratos de derivados financieros

11.388.342

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(216.218)

Otros rubros del activo

4.816.248

Gastos de apoyo

(372.714)

Total Activos

67.784.403

Otros resultados

(40.764)

Resultado antes de impuesto

342.321

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(72.678)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

13.095.914

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

269.643

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

16.688.820

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

10.828.395

Resultado atribuible a:

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.051.829

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

264.772

Otros rubros del pasivo

10.739.941

Interés no controlador

4.871

Total patrimonio

4.379.504

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

67.784.403

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.278.326

Interés no controlador

101.178

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 22:24:06 UTC.