Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary November 2021
12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of November 30, 2021
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending November 2021 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
4,846,503
Interbank loans, net
282
Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net
35,410,196
Total investments (1)
9,292,787
Financial derivative contracts
9,242,941
Other asset items
5,598,841
Total assets
64,391,550
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
17,852,760
Time deposits and other time liabilities
11,080,841
Financial derivative contracts
10,101,874
Issued debt instruments
8,324,715
Other liabilities items
13,578,098
Total equity
3,453,262
Total liabilities and Equity
64,391,550
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,359,436
Non-controlling interest
93,826
The total investments are composed of trading investments for Ch$61,257 million, available for sale investments for Ch$6,508,255 million and held to maturity investments for Ch$2,723,275 million.
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
1,661,657
Net fee and commission income
299,588
Result from financial operations
126,883
Total operating income
2,088,128
Provision for loan losses (2)
(372,492)
Support expenses
(732,192)
Other results
(89,839)
Income before tax
893,605
Income tax expense
(176,035)
Continued operations result
717,570
Discontinued operations result
-
Net income for the period
717,570
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
708,127
Non-controlling interest
9,443
As of November 30, 2021, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$122,000 million (before taxes).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de noviembre de 2021
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de noviembre de 2021 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
4.846.503
Adeudado por bancos
282
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes
35.410.196
Inversiones totales (1)
9.292.787
Contratos de derivados financieros
9.242.941
Otros rubros del activo
5.598.841
Total Activos
64.391.550
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
17.852.760
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
11.080.841
Contratos de derivados financieros
10.101.874
Instrumentos de deuda emitidos
8.324.715
Otros rubros del pasivo
13.578.098
Total patrimonio
3.453.262
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
64.391.550
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
3.359.436
Interés no controlador
93.826
El total de inversiones se compone de instrumentos para negociación por M$61.257 millones, instrumentos de inversión disponibles para la venta por M$6.508.255 millones y los instrumentos de inversión hasta el vencimiento por M$2.723.275 millones.
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes
1.661.657
Ingreso neto de comisiones
299.588
Resultado de operaciones financieras
126.883
Total ingresos operacionales
2.088.128
Provisiones por riesgo de crédito (2)
(372.492)
Gastos de apoyo
(732.192)
Otros resultados
(89.839)
Resultado antes de impuesto
893.605
Impuesto a la renta
(176.035)
Resultado de operaciones continuas
717.570
Resultado de operaciones discontinues
-
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
717.570
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
708.127
Interés no controlador
9.443
Al 30 de noviembre de 2021, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por M$122.000 millones (antes de impuestos).
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:21 UTC.