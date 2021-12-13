Log in
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 12/10
37.96 CLP   +0.42%
04:26pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary November 2021
PU
12/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
11/11Monthly Financial Summary October 2021
PU
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary November 2021

12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of November 30, 2021

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending November 2021 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

4,846,503

Interbank loans, net

282

Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net

35,410,196

Total investments (1)

9,292,787

Financial derivative contracts

9,242,941

Other asset items

5,598,841

Total assets

64,391,550

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

17,852,760

Time deposits and other time liabilities

11,080,841

Financial derivative contracts

10,101,874

Issued debt instruments

8,324,715

Other liabilities items

13,578,098

Total equity

3,453,262

Total liabilities and Equity

64,391,550

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

3,359,436

Non-controlling interest

93,826

  1. The total investments are composed of trading investments for Ch$61,257 million, available for sale investments for Ch$6,508,255 million and held to maturity investments for Ch$2,723,275 million.

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

1,661,657

Net fee and commission income

299,588

Result from financial operations

126,883

Total operating income

2,088,128

Provision for loan losses (2)

(372,492)

Support expenses

(732,192)

Other results

(89,839)

Income before tax

893,605

Income tax expense

(176,035)

Continued operations result

717,570

Discontinued operations result

-

Net income for the period

717,570

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

708,127

Non-controlling interest

9,443

  1. As of November 30, 2021, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$122,000 million (before taxes).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de noviembre de 2021

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de noviembre de 2021 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

4.846.503

Adeudado por bancos

282

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes

35.410.196

Inversiones totales (1)

9.292.787

Contratos de derivados financieros

9.242.941

Otros rubros del activo

5.598.841

Total Activos

64.391.550

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

17.852.760

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

11.080.841

Contratos de derivados financieros

10.101.874

Instrumentos de deuda emitidos

8.324.715

Otros rubros del pasivo

13.578.098

Total patrimonio

3.453.262

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

64.391.550

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

3.359.436

Interés no controlador

93.826

  1. El total de inversiones se compone de instrumentos para negociación por M$61.257 millones, instrumentos de inversión disponibles para la venta por M$6.508.255 millones y los instrumentos de inversión hasta el vencimiento por M$2.723.275 millones.

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes

1.661.657

Ingreso neto de comisiones

299.588

Resultado de operaciones financieras

126.883

Total ingresos operacionales

2.088.128

Provisiones por riesgo de crédito (2)

(372.492)

Gastos de apoyo

(732.192)

Otros resultados

(89.839)

Resultado antes de impuesto

893.605

Impuesto a la renta

(176.035)

Resultado de operaciones continuas

717.570

Resultado de operaciones discontinues

-

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

717.570

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

708.127

Interés no controlador

9.443

  1. Al 30 de noviembre de 2021, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por M$122.000 millones (antes de impuestos).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
