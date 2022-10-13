Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Banco Santander-Chile
  News
  Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
33.71 CLP   +0.42%
05:32pBanco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary September 2022
PU
10/05Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
10/04Banco Santander Chile : Announces Third 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
GL
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary September 2022

10/13/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of September 30, 2022

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending September 2022 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Principal assets

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,324,386

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

37,835,146

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

74,525

Financial instruments

10,716,482

Financial derivative contracts

18,059,261

Other asset items

6,028,232

Total assets

75,038,032

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Deposits and other demand liabilities

14,512,729

Time deposits and other time liabilities

13,776,219

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

9,288,174

Financial derivative contracts

19,903,173

Other liabilities items

13,588,735

Total equity

3,969,002

Total liabilities and Equity

75,038,032

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

3,862,433

Non-controlling interest

106,569

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Operational results

MCh$

Net interest income

1,321,408

Net fee and commission income

298,959

Result from financial operations

160,730

Total operating income

1,781,097

Provision for loan losses

(253,443)

Support expenses

(637,577)

Other results

(74,338)

Income before tax

815,739

Income tax expense

(96,679)

Net income for the period

719,060

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

706,849

Non-controlling interest

12,211

As of September 30, 2022, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$35,000 million (before taxes).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de septiembre de 2022

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de septiembre de 2022 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.324.386

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

37.835.146

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

74.525

Instrumentos financieros

10.716.482

Contratos de derivados financieros

18.059.261

Otros rubros del activo

6.028.232

Total Activos

75.038.032

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

14.512.729

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

13.776.219

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

9.288.174

Contratos de derivados financieros

19.903.173

Otros rubros del pasivo

13.588.735

Total patrimonio

3.969.002

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

75.038.032

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

3.862.433

Interés no controlador

106.569

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes

1.321.408

Ingresos neto de comisiones

298.959

Resultado de operaciones financieras

160.730

Total ingresos operacionales

1.781.097

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(253.443)

Gastos de apoyo

(637.577)

Otros resultados

(74.338)

Resultado antes de impuesto

815.739

Impuesto a la renta

(96.679)

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

719.060

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

706.849

Interés no controlador

12.211

Al 30 de septiembre de 2022, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por MM$35.000 (antes de impuestos).

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 21:31:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 443 B 2 592 M 2 592 M
Net income 2022 851 B 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 6 326 B 6 711 M 6 711 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,71 CLP
Average target price 44,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-1.58%6 778
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002