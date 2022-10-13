Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary September 2022
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of September 30, 2022
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending September 2022 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Principal assets
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,324,386
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
37,835,146
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
74,525
Financial instruments
10,716,482
Financial derivative contracts
18,059,261
Other asset items
6,028,232
Total assets
75,038,032
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Deposits and other demand liabilities
14,512,729
Time deposits and other time liabilities
13,776,219
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
9,288,174
Financial derivative contracts
19,903,173
Other liabilities items
13,588,735
Total equity
3,969,002
Total liabilities and Equity
75,038,032
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,862,433
Non-controlling interest
106,569
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Operational results
MCh$
Net interest income
1,321,408
Net fee and commission income
298,959
Result from financial operations
160,730
Total operating income
1,781,097
Provision for loan losses
(253,443)
Support expenses
(637,577)
Other results
(74,338)
Income before tax
815,739
Income tax expense
(96,679)
Net income for the period
719,060
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
706,849
Non-controlling interest
12,211
As of September 30, 2022, Banco Santander-Chile has constituted additional provisions with a charge to results in the line Provision for loan losses of Ch$35,000 million (before taxes).
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de septiembre de 2022
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de septiembre de 2022 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.324.386
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
37.835.146
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
74.525
Instrumentos financieros
10.716.482
Contratos de derivados financieros
18.059.261
Otros rubros del activo
6.028.232
Total Activos
75.038.032
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
14.512.729
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
13.776.219
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
9.288.174
Contratos de derivados financieros
19.903.173
Otros rubros del pasivo
13.588.735
Total patrimonio
3.969.002
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
75.038.032
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
3.862.433
Interés no controlador
106.569
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes
1.321.408
Ingresos neto de comisiones
298.959
Resultado de operaciones financieras
160.730
Total ingresos operacionales
1.781.097
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(253.443)
Gastos de apoyo
(637.577)
Otros resultados
(74.338)
Resultado antes de impuesto
815.739
Impuesto a la renta
(96.679)
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
719.060
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
706.849
Interés no controlador
12.211
Al 30 de septiembre de 2022, Banco Santander-Chile ha constituido provisiones adicionales con un cargo a resultados en el ítem Provisiones por riesgo de crédito por MM$35.000 (antes de impuestos).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
