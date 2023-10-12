BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of September 30, 2023
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending September 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Operational results
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,411,594
Net interest income
742,152
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
38,908,694
Net fee and commission income
387,406
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
97,290
Result from financial operations
243,545
Financial instruments
11,986,084
Total operating income
1,373,103
Financial derivative contracts
12,812,127
Provision for loan losses
(352,282)
Other asset ítems
6,274,955
Support expenses
(651,598)
Total assets
72,490,744
Other results
2,818
Income before tax
372,041
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Income tax expense
(37,804)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
12,904,084
Net income for the period
334,237
Time deposits and other time liabilities
15,651,236
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
10,306,847
Attributable to:
Financial derivative contracts
13,975,412
Equity holders of the Bank
319,487
Other liabilities ítems
15,335,668
Non-controlling interest
14,750
Total equity
4,317,497
Total liabilities and Equity
72,490,744
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,192,618
Non-controlling interest
124,879
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de Septiembre de 2023
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de septiembre de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.411.594
Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes
742.152
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
38.908.694
Ingresos neto de comisiones
387.406
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
97.290
Resultado de operaciones financieras
243.545
Instrumentos financieros
11.986.084
Total ingresos operacionales
1.373.103
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.812.127
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(352.282)
Otros rubros del activo
6.274.955
Gastos de apoyo
(651.598)
Total Activos
72.490.744
Otros resultados
2.818
Resultado antes de impuesto
372.041
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(37.804)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
12.904.084
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
334.237
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
15.651.236
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
10.306.847
Resultado atribuible a:
Contratos de derivados financieros
13.975.412
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
319.487
Otros rubros del pasivo
15.335.668
Interés no controlador
14.750
Total patrimonio
4.317.497
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
72.490.744
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.192.618
Interés no controlador
124.879
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
