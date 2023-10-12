BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of September 30, 2023

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending September 2023 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Operational results

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,411,594

Net interest income

742,152

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

38,908,694

Net fee and commission income

387,406

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

97,290

Result from financial operations

243,545

Financial instruments

11,986,084

Total operating income

1,373,103

Financial derivative contracts

12,812,127

Provision for loan losses

(352,282)

Other asset ítems

6,274,955

Support expenses

(651,598)

Total assets

72,490,744

Other results

2,818

Income before tax

372,041

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Income tax expense

(37,804)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

12,904,084

Net income for the period

334,237

Time deposits and other time liabilities

15,651,236

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

10,306,847

Attributable to:

Financial derivative contracts

13,975,412

Equity holders of the Bank

319,487

Other liabilities ítems

15,335,668

Non-controlling interest

14,750

Total equity

4,317,497

Total liabilities and Equity

72,490,744

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,192,618

Non-controlling interest

124,879

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de Septiembre de 2023

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de septiembre de 2023 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.411.594

Ingresos neto por intereses y reajustes

742.152

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

38.908.694

Ingresos neto de comisiones

387.406

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

97.290

Resultado de operaciones financieras

243.545

Instrumentos financieros

11.986.084

Total ingresos operacionales

1.373.103

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.812.127

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(352.282)

Otros rubros del activo

6.274.955

Gastos de apoyo

(651.598)

Total Activos

72.490.744

Otros resultados

2.818

Resultado antes de impuesto

372.041

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(37.804)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

12.904.084

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

334.237

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

15.651.236

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

10.306.847

Resultado atribuible a:

Contratos de derivados financieros

13.975.412

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

319.487

Otros rubros del pasivo

15.335.668

Interés no controlador

14.750

Total patrimonio

4.317.497

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

72.490.744

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.192.618

Interés no controlador

124.879

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 21:43:27 UTC.