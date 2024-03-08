Banco Santander Chile

Pillar III Market

Discipline and

Transparency

December 30, 2023

Index

LI1 - Differences between the accounting and regulatory consolidation perimeters and

their correspondence between financial statements and regulatory risk categories

LI2 -Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values

in the financial statements

KM1 - Key Parameters

OV1 - RWA Presentation

CC1 - Composition of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)

CC1 - Composition of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)

CC2 - Reconciliation of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 1)

CC2 - Reconciliation of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 2)

CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 1)

CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 2)

CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 3)

LR1 - Comparative Summary of Accounting Assets vs. Leverage Ratio Exposure Measure. 16

LR2 - Summary of Leverage Ratio Exposure Measure

CDC - Restrictions on the ability to distribute capital

CR1 - Credit Quality of Assets

CR2 - Changes in the stock of loans and non-derivative financial instruments in the default

banking book

CR3 - Credit Risk Mitigation Techniques (CRM): Overview

CR4 - Standard Approach: CR Exposure and CRM Effects

CR5 - Standardized Approach: Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Weights by RC

CCR1 - Analysis of CCR Exposures by Approach

CCR3 - Standardized Approach for CCR Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Risk

Weights

CCR5 - Collateral Composition for CCR Exposures

CCR8 - Exposures to Central Counterparties

MR1 - Market Risk Under Standardised Approach

RMLB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB

OR1 - Historical losses

OR2 - Business indicator (BI) and subcomponents

OR3 - Minimum capital requirement for operational risk

LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

ENC - Encumbered Assets

REM1 - Compensation paid during the financial year

REM2 - Extraordinary payments

REM3 - deferred compensation

Notas

  1. La información relativa a Pilar III se publica de forma independiente en la web de Santander.
  2. Banco Santander Chile no cuenta con metodologías internas para el cálculo de los Activos Ponderados por Riesgo de Crédito de acuerdo al Capítulo 21-6 de la RAN, por lo tanto las tablas CR6, CR8, CCR4, CMS1 y CMS2 no aplican para este caso.
  3. Las tablas SEC1, SEC2, SEC3 y SEC4 tampoco aplican para Banco Santander Chile, ya que el Banco no mantiene securitizaciones en nombre propio a la fecha del reporte.
  4. La información se muestra a nivel consolidado. El perímetro consolidado local y consolidado global es coincidente, puesto que no existen filiales en el extranjero.

LI1- Differences between the accounting and regulatory consolidation perimeters and their correspondence between financial statements and regulatory risk categories

LI2-Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values in the financial statements

Amounts expressed in MMCLP Amount corresponding to the book value of assets in the regulatory consolidation group (as per form LI1) (net of provisions) Amount corresponding to the book value of liabilities in the regulatory consolidation group (according to form LI1) Total net amount in the regulatory consolidation group (row 1 - row 2) Amount of off-balance sheet items Valuation differences Differences due to different netting rules, except those included in row 2 Differences due to consideration of provisions Other (regulatory addon) Amount of exposures for regulatory purposes

2023

Items subject to:

Total

Credit risk

Securitization

Counterparty

Market risk

credit risk

70,759,228

57,518,622

-

3,446,909

8,891,344

26,959,900

40,282

-

2,466,767

24,452,851

43,799,328

57,478,340

-

980,143

-15,561,506

2,604,512

2,604,512

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-7,278,106

-7,278,106

-

-

-

39,125,734

52,804,746

-

980,143

-15,561,506

KM1- Key Parameters

OV1- RWA Presentation

CC1- Composition of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)

CC1- Composition of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)

