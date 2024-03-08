Banco Santander Chile
Index
LI1 - Differences between the accounting and regulatory consolidation perimeters and
their correspondence between financial statements and regulatory risk categories
LI2 -Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values
CC2 - Reconciliation of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 1)
11
CC2 - Reconciliation of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 2)
12
CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 1)
13
CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 2)
14
CCA - Main Characteristics of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 3)
15
LR1 - Comparative Summary of Accounting Assets vs. Leverage Ratio Exposure Measure. 16
LR2 - Summary of Leverage Ratio Exposure Measure
17
CDC - Restrictions on the ability to distribute capital
18
CR1 - Credit Quality of Assets
19
CR2 - Changes in the stock of loans and non-derivative financial instruments in the default
banking book
20
CR3 - Credit Risk Mitigation Techniques (CRM): Overview
21
CR4 - Standard Approach: CR Exposure and CRM Effects
22
CR5 - Standardized Approach: Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Weights by RC
23
CCR1 - Analysis of CCR Exposures by Approach
24
CCR3 - Standardized Approach for CCR Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Risk
Weights
25
CCR5 - Collateral Composition for CCR Exposures
26
CCR8 - Exposures to Central Counterparties
27
MR1 - Market Risk Under Standardised Approach
28
RMLB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB
29
OR1 - Historical losses
30
OR2 - Business indicator (BI) and subcomponents
31
OR3 - Minimum capital requirement for operational risk
32
LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
33
LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
34
ENC - Encumbered Assets
35
REM1 - Compensation paid during the financial year
36
REM2 - Extraordinary payments
37
..............................................................................................................................................
37
REM3 - deferred compensation
38
..............................................................................................................................................
38
Notas
- La información relativa a Pilar III se publica de forma independiente en la web de Santander.
- Banco Santander Chile no cuenta con metodologías internas para el cálculo de los Activos Ponderados por Riesgo de Crédito de acuerdo al Capítulo 21-6 de la RAN, por lo tanto las tablas CR6, CR8, CCR4, CMS1 y CMS2 no aplican para este caso.
- Las tablas SEC1, SEC2, SEC3 y SEC4 tampoco aplican para Banco Santander Chile, ya que el Banco no mantiene securitizaciones en nombre propio a la fecha del reporte.
- La información se muestra a nivel consolidado. El perímetro consolidado local y consolidado global es coincidente, puesto que no existen filiales en el extranjero.
LI1- Differences between the accounting and regulatory consolidation perimeters and their correspondence between financial statements and regulatory risk categories
LI2-Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values in the financial statements
Amounts expressed in MMCLP Amount corresponding to the book value of assets in the regulatory consolidation group (as per form LI1) (net of provisions) Amount corresponding to the book value of liabilities in the regulatory consolidation group (according to form LI1) Total net amount in the regulatory consolidation group (row 1 - row 2) Amount of off-balance sheet items Valuation differences Differences due to different netting rules, except those included in row 2 Differences due to consideration of provisions Other (regulatory addon) Amount of exposures for regulatory purposes
2023
Items subject to:
Total
Credit risk
Securitization
Counterparty
Market risk
credit risk
70,759,228
57,518,622
-
3,446,909
8,891,344
26,959,900
40,282
-
2,466,767
24,452,851
43,799,328
57,478,340
-
980,143
-15,561,506
2,604,512
2,604,512
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-7,278,106
-7,278,106
-
-
-
39,125,734
52,804,746
-
980,143
-15,561,506
KM1- Key Parameters
OV1- RWA Presentation
7
8
9
