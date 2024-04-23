Banco Santander Chile

Pillar III Market

Discipline and

Transparency

December 30, 2023

Pillar III - 2Q2023

Index

LI1 - Diﬀerences between the accoun ng and regulatory consolida on perimeters and

their correspondence between ﬁnancial statements and regulatory risk categories

4

LI2 -Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values

in the ﬁnancial statements

5

KM1 - Key Parameters

6

OV1 - RWA Presenta on

.........................................................................................................

7

CC1 - Composi

on of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)

8

CC1 - Composi

on of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)

9

CC2 - Reconcilia

on of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 1)

11

CC2 - Reconcilia

on of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 2)

12

CCA - Main Characteris

cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 1)

13

CCA - Main Characteris

cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 2)

14

CCA - Main Characteris

cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 3)

15

LR1 - Compara

ve Summary of Accoun ng Assets vs. Leverage Ra o Exposure Measure. 16

LR2 - Summary of Leverage Ra o Exposure Measure

17

CDC - Restric ons on the ability to distribute capital

18

CR1 - Credit Quality of Assets

19

CR2 - Changes in the stock of loans and non-deriva ve ﬁnancial instruments in the default

banking book

20

CR3 - Credit Risk Mi ga

on Techniques (CRM): Overview

21

CR4 - Standard Approach: CR Exposure and CRM Eﬀects

22

CR5 - Standardized Approach: Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Weights by RC

23

CCR1 - Analysis of CCR Exposures by Approach

24

CCR3 - Standardized Approach for CCR Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Risk

Weights

25

CCR5 - Collateral Composi on for CCR Exposures

26

CCR8 - Exposures to Central Counterpar es

27

MR1 - Market Risk Under Standardised Approach

28

RMLB1 - Quan ta ve informa on on IRRBB

29

OR1 - Historical losses

30

OR2 - Business indicator (BI) and subcomponents

31

OR3 - Minimum capital requirement for opera onal risk

32

LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ra o (LCR)

33

2

Pillar III - 2Q2023

LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ra

o (NSFR)

34

ENC - Encumbered Assets

35

REM1 - Compensa on paid during the ﬁnancial year

36

REM2 - Extraordinary payments

37

.................................................................................................

¡Error! Marcador no deﬁnido.

REM3 - deferred compensa

on

38

..............................................................................................................................................

38

Notas

  1. La información relativa a Pilar III se publica de forma independiente en la web de Santander.
  2. Banco Santander Chile no cuenta con metodologías internas para el cálculo de los Activos Ponderados por Riesgo de Crédito de acuerdo al Capítulo 21-6 de la RAN, por lo tanto las tablas CR6, CR8, CCR4, CMS1 y CMS2 no aplican para este caso.
  3. Las tablas SEC1, SEC2, SEC3 y SEC4 tampoco aplican para Banco Santander Chile, ya que el Banco no mantiene securitizaciones en nombre propio a la fecha del reporte.
  4. La información se muestra a nivel consolidado. El perímetro consolidado local y consolidado global es coincidente, puesto que no existen filiales en el extranjero.

3

Pillar III - 2Q2023

LI1- Diﬀerences between the accoun ng and regulatory consolida on perimeters and their correspondence between ﬁnancial statements and regulatory risk categories

4

Pillar III - 2Q2023

LI2-Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values in the ﬁnancial statements

2023

Items subject to:

Total

Credit risk

Securitization

Counterparty

Market risk

Amounts expressed in MMCLP

credit risk

Amount corresponding to the book

value of assets in the regulatory

70,759,228

57,518,622

-

3,446,909

8,891,344

consolidation group (as per form LI1)

(net of provisions)

Amount corresponding to the book

value of liabilities in the regulatory

26,959,900

40,282

-

2,466,767

24,452,851

consolidation group (according to

form LI1)

Total net amount in the regulatory

43,799,328

57,478,340

-

980,143

-15,561,506

consolidation group (row 1 - row 2)

Amount of off-balance sheet items

2,604,512

2,604,512

-

-

-

Valuation differences

-

-

-

-

-

Differences due to different netting

-

-

-

-

-

rules, except those included in row 2

Differences due to consideration of

-

-

-

-

-

provisions

Other (regulatory addon)

-7,278,106

-7,278,106

-

-

-

Amount of exposures for regulatory

39,125,734

52,804,746

-

980,143

-15,561,506

purposes

5

Pillar III - 2Q2023

KM1- Key Parameters

6

Pillar III - 2Q2023

OV1- RWA Presenta on

7

Pillar III - 2Q2023

CC1- Composi on of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)

8

Pillar III - 2Q2023

CC1- Composi on of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)

9

Pillar III - 2Q2023

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 18:00:06 UTC.