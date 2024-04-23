Banco Santander Chile
Pillar III Market
Discipline and
Transparency
December 30, 2023
Index
LI1 - Diﬀerences between the accoun ng and regulatory consolida on perimeters and
their correspondence between ﬁnancial statements and regulatory risk categories
4
LI2 -Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values
in the ﬁnancial statements
5
KM1 - Key Parameters
6
OV1 - RWA Presenta on
7
CC1 - Composi
on of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)
8
CC1 - Composi
on of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)
9
CC2 - Reconcilia
on of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 1)
11
CC2 - Reconcilia
on of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet (Part 2)
12
CCA - Main Characteris
cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 1)
13
CCA - Main Characteris
cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 2)
14
CCA - Main Characteris
cs of Regulatory Capital Instruments (Part 3)
15
LR1 - Compara
ve Summary of Accoun ng Assets vs. Leverage Ra o Exposure Measure. 16
LR2 - Summary of Leverage Ra o Exposure Measure
17
CDC - Restric ons on the ability to distribute capital
18
CR1 - Credit Quality of Assets
19
CR2 - Changes in the stock of loans and non-deriva ve ﬁnancial instruments in the default
banking book
20
CR3 - Credit Risk Mi ga
on Techniques (CRM): Overview
21
CR4 - Standard Approach: CR Exposure and CRM Eﬀects
22
CR5 - Standardized Approach: Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Weights by RC
23
CCR1 - Analysis of CCR Exposures by Approach
24
CCR3 - Standardized Approach for CCR Exposures by Type of Counterparty and Risk
Weights
25
CCR5 - Collateral Composi on for CCR Exposures
26
CCR8 - Exposures to Central Counterpar es
27
MR1 - Market Risk Under Standardised Approach
28
RMLB1 - Quan ta ve informa on on IRRBB
29
OR1 - Historical losses
30
OR2 - Business indicator (BI) and subcomponents
31
OR3 - Minimum capital requirement for opera onal risk
32
LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ra o (LCR)
33
2
Pillar III - 2Q2023
LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ra
o (NSFR)
34
ENC - Encumbered Assets
35
REM1 - Compensa on paid during the ﬁnancial year
36
REM2 - Extraordinary payments
37
REM3 - deferred compensa
on
38
38
Notas
- La información relativa a Pilar III se publica de forma independiente en la web de Santander.
- Banco Santander Chile no cuenta con metodologías internas para el cálculo de los Activos Ponderados por Riesgo de Crédito de acuerdo al Capítulo 21-6 de la RAN, por lo tanto las tablas CR6, CR8, CCR4, CMS1 y CMS2 no aplican para este caso.
- Las tablas SEC1, SEC2, SEC3 y SEC4 tampoco aplican para Banco Santander Chile, ya que el Banco no mantiene securitizaciones en nombre propio a la fecha del reporte.
- La información se muestra a nivel consolidado. El perímetro consolidado local y consolidado global es coincidente, puesto que no existen filiales en el extranjero.
3
Pillar III - 2Q2023
LI1- Diﬀerences between the accoun ng and regulatory consolida on perimeters and their correspondence between ﬁnancial statements and regulatory risk categories
4
Pillar III - 2Q2023
LI2-Main sources of discrepancy between regulatory exposures amounts and book values in the ﬁnancial statements
2023
Items subject to:
Total
Credit risk
Securitization
Counterparty
Market risk
Amounts expressed in MMCLP
credit risk
Amount corresponding to the book
value of assets in the regulatory
70,759,228
57,518,622
-
3,446,909
8,891,344
consolidation group (as per form LI1)
(net of provisions)
Amount corresponding to the book
value of liabilities in the regulatory
26,959,900
40,282
-
2,466,767
24,452,851
consolidation group (according to
form LI1)
Total net amount in the regulatory
43,799,328
57,478,340
-
980,143
-15,561,506
consolidation group (row 1 - row 2)
Amount of off-balance sheet items
2,604,512
2,604,512
-
-
-
Valuation differences
-
-
-
-
-
Differences due to different netting
-
-
-
-
-
rules, except those included in row 2
Differences due to consideration of
-
-
-
-
-
provisions
Other (regulatory addon)
-7,278,106
-7,278,106
-
-
-
Amount of exposures for regulatory
39,125,734
52,804,746
-
980,143
-15,561,506
purposes
5
Pillar III - 2Q2023
KM1- Key Parameters
6
Pillar III - 2Q2023
OV1- RWA Presenta on
7
Pillar III - 2Q2023
CC1- Composi on of Regulatory Capital (Part 1)
8
Pillar III - 2Q2023
CC1- Composi on of Regulatory Capital (Part 2)
9
Pillar III - 2Q2023
10
