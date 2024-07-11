BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of June 30, 2024
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Operational results
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2,038,249
Net interest income
820,449
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
39,337,443
Net fee and commission income
262,023
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
38,658
Result from financial operations
108,382
Financial instruments
10,297,810
Total operating income
1,190,854
Financial derivative contracts
12,044,087
Provision for loan losses
(257,276)
Other asset ítems
4,505,772
Support expenses
(449,436)
Total assets
68,262,019
Other results
(45,667)
Income before tax
438,475
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Income tax expense
(94,779)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
13,230,749
Net income for the period
343,696
Time deposits and other time liabilities
16,067,191
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
11,002,651
Attributable to:
Financial derivative contracts
12,273,779
Equity holders of the Bank
337,976
Other liabilities ítems
11,391,159
Non-controlling interest
5,720
Total equity
4,296,490
Total liabilities and Equity
68,262,019
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4,194,392
Non-controlling interest
102,098
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de Junio de 2024
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Junio de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.038.249
Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes
820.449
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
39.337.443
Ingresos netos de comisiones
262.023
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
38.658
Resultado de operaciones financieras
108.382
Instrumentos financieros
10.297.810
Total ingresos operacionales
1.190.854
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.044.087
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(257.276)
Otros rubros del activo
4.505.772
Gastos de apoyo
(449.436)
Total Activos
68.262.019
Otros resultados
(45.667)
Resultado antes de impuesto
438.475
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(94.779)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
13.230.749
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
343.696
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
16.067.191
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
11.002.651
Resultado atribuible a:
Contratos de derivados financieros
12.273.779
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
337.976
Otros rubros del pasivo
11.391.159
Interés no controlador
5.720
Total patrimonio
4.296.490
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
68.262.019
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.194.392
Interés no controlador
102.098
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
