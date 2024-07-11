BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of June 30, 2024

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Operational results

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2,038,249

Net interest income

820,449

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

39,337,443

Net fee and commission income

262,023

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

38,658

Result from financial operations

108,382

Financial instruments

10,297,810

Total operating income

1,190,854

Financial derivative contracts

12,044,087

Provision for loan losses

(257,276)

Other asset ítems

4,505,772

Support expenses

(449,436)

Total assets

68,262,019

Other results

(45,667)

Income before tax

438,475

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Income tax expense

(94,779)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

13,230,749

Net income for the period

343,696

Time deposits and other time liabilities

16,067,191

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

11,002,651

Attributable to:

Financial derivative contracts

12,273,779

Equity holders of the Bank

337,976

Other liabilities ítems

11,391,159

Non-controlling interest

5,720

Total equity

4,296,490

Total liabilities and Equity

68,262,019

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4,194,392

Non-controlling interest

102,098

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de Junio de 2024

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Junio de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.038.249

Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes

820.449

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

39.337.443

Ingresos netos de comisiones

262.023

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

38.658

Resultado de operaciones financieras

108.382

Instrumentos financieros

10.297.810

Total ingresos operacionales

1.190.854

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.044.087

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(257.276)

Otros rubros del activo

4.505.772

Gastos de apoyo

(449.436)

Total Activos

68.262.019

Otros resultados

(45.667)

Resultado antes de impuesto

438.475

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(94.779)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

13.230.749

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

343.696

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

16.067.191

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

11.002.651

Resultado atribuible a:

Contratos de derivados financieros

12.273.779

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

337.976

Otros rubros del pasivo

11.391.159

Interés no controlador

5.720

Total patrimonio

4.296.490

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

68.262.019

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.194.392

Interés no controlador

102.098

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

