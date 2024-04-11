BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of March 31, 2024
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending March 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
MCh$
Operational results
MCh$
Cash and deposits in banks
2.629.959
Net interest income
362.438
Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net
40.064.200
Net fee and commission income
126.914
Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net
107.811
Result from financial operations
50.867
Financial instruments
12.795.627
Total operating income
540.219
Financial derivative contracts
14.283.509
Provision for loan losses
(129.253)
Other asset ítems
4.899.146
Support expenses
(219.557)
Total assets
74.780.252
Other results
(32.861)
Income before tax
158.548
Principal liabilities
MCh$
Income tax expense
(35.505)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
13.508.867
Net income for the period
123.043
Time deposits and other time liabilities
16.908.024
Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments
10.814.279
Attributable to:
Financial derivative contracts
15.160.986
Equity holders of the Bank
120.251
Other liabilities ítems
14.097.528
Non-controlling interest
2.792
Total equity
4.290.568
Total liabilities and Equity
74.780.252
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
4.163.040
Non-controlling interest
127.528
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 31 de Marzo de 2024
A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Marzo de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.629.959
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos
40.064.200
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable
107.811
Instrumentos financieros
12.795.627
Contratos de derivados financieros
14.283.509
Otros rubros del activo
4.899.146
Total Activos
74.780.252
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
13.508.867
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
16.908.024
Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos
10.814.279
Contratos de derivados financieros
15.160.986
Otros rubros del pasivo
14.097.528
Total patrimonio
4.290.568
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
74.780.252
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
4.163.040
Interés no controlador
127.528
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes
362.438
Ingresos netos de comisiones
126.914
Resultado de operaciones financieras
50.867
Total ingresos operacionales
540.219
Gasto de pérdidas crediticias
(129.253)
Gastos de apoyo
(219.557)
Otros resultados
(32.861)
Resultado antes de impuesto
158.548
Impuesto a la renta
(35.505)
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
123.043
Resultado atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
120.251
Interés no controlador
2.792
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
ROMAN BLANCO R.
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.
¿Qué podemos hacer por ti hoy?
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 22:42:06 UTC.