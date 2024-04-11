BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2024

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending March 2024 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

MCh$

Operational results

MCh$

Cash and deposits in banks

2.629.959

Net interest income

362.438

Loans and accounts receivables from customers and banks, net

40.064.200

Net fee and commission income

126.914

Loans and accounts receivables from customers at fair value, net

107.811

Result from financial operations

50.867

Financial instruments

12.795.627

Total operating income

540.219

Financial derivative contracts

14.283.509

Provision for loan losses

(129.253)

Other asset ítems

4.899.146

Support expenses

(219.557)

Total assets

74.780.252

Other results

(32.861)

Income before tax

158.548

Principal liabilities

MCh$

Income tax expense

(35.505)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

13.508.867

Net income for the period

123.043

Time deposits and other time liabilities

16.908.024

Issued debt and regulatory capital instruments

10.814.279

Attributable to:

Financial derivative contracts

15.160.986

Equity holders of the Bank

120.251

Other liabilities ítems

14.097.528

Non-controlling interest

2.792

Total equity

4.290.568

Total liabilities and Equity

74.780.252

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

4.163.040

Non-controlling interest

127.528

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 31 de Marzo de 2024

A continuación, se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de Marzo de 2024 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.629.959

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes y bancos

40.064.200

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes a valor razonable

107.811

Instrumentos financieros

12.795.627

Contratos de derivados financieros

14.283.509

Otros rubros del activo

4.899.146

Total Activos

74.780.252

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

13.508.867

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

16.908.024

Instrumentos de deuda y capital regulatorio emitidos

10.814.279

Contratos de derivados financieros

15.160.986

Otros rubros del pasivo

14.097.528

Total patrimonio

4.290.568

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

74.780.252

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

4.163.040

Interés no controlador

127.528

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Ingresos netos por intereses y reajustes

362.438

Ingresos netos de comisiones

126.914

Resultado de operaciones financieras

50.867

Total ingresos operacionales

540.219

Gasto de pérdidas crediticias

(129.253)

Gastos de apoyo

(219.557)

Otros resultados

(32.861)

Resultado antes de impuesto

158.548

Impuesto a la renta

(35.505)

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

123.043

Resultado atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

120.251

Interés no controlador

2.792

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

ROMAN BLANCO R.

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks effective from January 1, 2022 issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law. which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks, banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG which coincide with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). If discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks will take precedence.

