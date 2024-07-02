Solange Berstein Jáuregui

President

Financial Markets Commission

Present





Communication of decision to increase the dividend provision





Mrs. President

In accordance with the provisions of articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, and the provisions of chapter 18-10 of the Updated Compilation of Standards of the Financial Market Commission, Banco Santander-Chile hereby informs that the Commission for the Financial Market, by Exempt Resolution number 5664 dated June 21, 2024, fined Banco Santander-Chile in the amount of 2,500 UF, for violations of numbers 2 and 5 of chapter 18-5 of the RAN, in relation to article 14 of the General Banking Law, Circular Letter No. 1,222 and articles 255,268 and 281 of Law No. 20,720.





Banco Santander-Chile complies with making this situation known to the market, in compliance with the information duties that assist it.





Sincerely,





Román Blanco Reinosa

Chief Executive Officer





c.c. Stock exchange







