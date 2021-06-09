Banco Santander Chile : 1Q21 ESG Presentation – June 2021
06/09/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Banco
Santander
Chile
Environmental, Social, & Governance
June 2021
Important information
Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.
Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2018 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.
2 2
AGENDA
LEADERS IN ESG
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIETY
GOVERNANCE
3 3
Leaders in ESG
Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank
Figures in US$
Business and Results
3M21(US$)
YoY1
Gross Loans
48.0 bn
0.4%
Deposits
36.3 bn
4.2%
Equity
5.1 bn
2.1%
Attributable profit to parent
772 mm
-2.7%
Network and Customers
3M21
Market Share
Clients
3.7 mn
26.5%2
Digital Clients
1.8mn
31.9%3
Offices
346
19.0%
Market Share
3M21
Rank
Loans4
18.6%
1
Deposits4
17.4%
2
Checking accounts2
26.5%
1
Bank credit cards5
25.4%
1
1. Variations with constant USD 2.Market share of clients with checking accounts, as of February 2021. Source: CMF 3. Average yearly market share over clients that enter a website with a passkey. Excludes Banco Estado. Source: CMF. YTD avg as of February 2021. 4. Excludes loans and deposits of Chilean banks held abroad as of March 2021. 5. Market share in terms of monetary amount of credit card purchases, as of February 2021
4 4
Leaders in ESG
We adhere to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
COLLABORATORS
SHAREHOLDERS
SOCIETY
→ UN Global Compact
→ Acción Empresas
CUSTOMERS
Responsible Banking Principles
Partnerships with various NGOs and foundations
5 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:21:00 UTC.