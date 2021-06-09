Log in
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
Banco Santander Chile : 1Q21 ESG Presentation – June 2021

06/09/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Banco

Santander

Chile

Environmental, Social, & Governance

June 2021

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2018 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

LEADERS IN ESG

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIETY

GOVERNANCE

3 3

Leaders in ESG

Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank

Figures in US$

Business and Results

3M21(US$)

YoY1

Gross Loans

48.0 bn

0.4%

Deposits

36.3 bn

4.2%

Equity

5.1 bn

2.1%

Attributable profit to parent

772 mm

-2.7%

Network and Customers

3M21

Market Share

Clients

3.7 mn

26.5%2

Digital Clients

1.8mn

31.9%3

Offices

346

19.0%

Market Share

3M21

Rank

Loans4

18.6%

1

Deposits4

17.4%

2

Checking accounts2

26.5%

1

Bank credit cards5

25.4%

1

1. Variations with constant USD 2.Market share of clients with checking accounts, as of February 2021. Source: CMF 3. Average yearly market share over clients that enter a website with a passkey. Excludes Banco Estado. Source: CMF. YTD avg as of February 2021. 4. Excludes loans and deposits of Chilean banks held abroad as of March 2021. 5. Market share in terms of monetary amount of credit card purchases, as of February 2021

4 4

Leaders in ESG

We adhere to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

COLLABORATORS

SHAREHOLDERS

SOCIETY

→ UN Global Compact

→ Acción Empresas

CUSTOMERS

  • Responsible Banking Principles
  • Partnerships with various NGOs and foundations

5 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 148 B 2 984 M 2 984 M
Net income 2021 560 B 778 M 778 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 7 020 B 9 748 M 9 750 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 470
Free-Float 32,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE10.65%9 766
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.85%499 476
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.47%367 452
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%275 415
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%223 360
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%203 845