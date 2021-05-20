Banco Santander Chile : 1Q21 Equity Presentation - May 2021

Update Banco Santander Chile

May 2021

AGENDA

MACRO & COVID-19 UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

Macroeconomic environment

Despite recent surge in contagions, successful vaccination strategy reduces downside risks

New contagions and population under People vaccinated

lockdown (% of target population) 60% 8000 Population uder full or partial 100 Two jabs One jab 40% lockdown (%) - rhs 7000 New cases (weekly average) 80 20% 6000 5000 60 0% 01-02-2021 01-03-2021 01-04-2021 4000 People vaccinated (Every 100 inhabitants, April 25th) 3000 40 Israel 62.2 Reino Unido 49.6 Estados Unidos 41.9 Chile 41.6 Canadá 23.3 29.2 2000 Singapur Alemania 23.3 20 Bélgica 23.2 España 22.3 Dinamarca 20.8 1000 Italia 20.8 Suecia 20.7 Francia 20.6 Suiza 16.8 Argentina 13.9 0 0 Brasil 9.3 12.6 México Jun-20 Aug-20 Oct-20 Dec-20 Feb-21 Apr-21 Colombia 5.9 Corea del Sur 4.4 Nueva Zelanda 2.9 Perú 2.6 Japón 1.5 Australia 0.6

Macroeconomic environment

GDP to grow 6.5% in 2021 driven by investment, consumption & exports

GDP growth

Terms of Trade

Annual growth %

6.5

3.5

1.1

-5.8

Index 2013 = 100

106

98

124

119

111

103 102

2019 2020 (e) 2021 (f) 2022 (f)

Investment

Fixed capital formation, annual variation, %

12.5

4.4 3.0

-11.5

2019 2020 2021 (f) 2022 (f)

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (f) 2022(f)

Consumption

Annual variation, %

7.5

4.2

0.8

2019 -6.9 2021 (f) 2022 (f) 2020 5 5

Source: Banco Central de Chile and Santander Chile estimates