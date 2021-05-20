Log in
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
Banco Santander Chile : 1Q21 Equity Presentation - May 2021

05/20/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
Update Banco Santander Chile

May 2021

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

MACRO & COVID-19 UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

Despite recent surge in contagions, successful vaccination strategy reduces downside risks

New contagions and population under
People vaccinated
lockdown
(% of target population)
60%
8000
Population uder full or partial
100
Two jabs
One jab
40%
lockdown (%) - rhs
7000
New cases (weekly average)
80
20%
6000
5000
60
0%
01-02-2021
01-03-2021
01-04-2021
4000
People vaccinated
(Every 100 inhabitants, April 25th)
3000
40
Israel
62.2
Reino Unido
49.6
Estados Unidos
41.9
Chile
41.6
Canadá
23.3
29.2
2000
Singapur
Alemania
23.3
20
Bélgica
23.2
España
22.3
Dinamarca
20.8
1000
Italia
20.8
Suecia
20.7
Francia
20.6
Suiza
16.8
Argentina
13.9
0
0
Brasil
9.3
12.6
México
Jun-20
Aug-20
Oct-20
Dec-20
Feb-21
Apr-21
Colombia
5.9
Corea del Sur
4.4
Nueva Zelanda
2.9
Perú
2.6
Japón
1.5
Australia
0.6

4 4

Macroeconomic environment

GDP to grow 6.5% in 2021 driven by investment, consumption & exports

GDP growth

Terms of Trade

Annual growth %

6.5

3.5

1.1

-5.8

Index 2013 = 100

106

98

124

119

111

103 102

2019
2020 (e)
2021 (f)
2022 (f)

Investment

Fixed capital formation, annual variation, %

12.5

4.4
3.0

-11.5

2019
2020
2021 (f)
2022 (f)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (f)
2022(f)

Consumption

Annual variation, %

7.5

4.2

0.8

2019
-6.9
2021 (f)
2022 (f)
2020
5
5

Source: Banco Central de Chile and Santander Chile estimates

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
