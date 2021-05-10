Banco Santander Chile : Earnings Transcript 178.2 KB 05/10/2021 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Robert Moreno, Managing Director of Investor Relations

Claudio Soto, Chief Economist

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Banco Santander Chile's first quarter 2021 results webcast and conference call. This is Emiliano Muratore, CFO. I'm joined today by Robert Moreno, Managing Director of Investor Relations, and Claudio Soto, our Chief Economist, from our Research team. Thank you for attending today's conference call. We hope you all continue to stay safe and healthy. During the quarter, Chile faced the second coronavirus wave, but the successful vaccination program should enable a wider reopening and economic recovery soon. We have a lot to discuss today with various important messages. Claudio will start with an update on the economy and macro scenario, beginning on the slide 4. Then we will go into the results of the Bank during the quarter. And finally, we will explain how we continue to progress in our digital strategy and other initiatives. So now, I will hand the call over to Claudio. Claudio Soto, Chief Economist Thank you, Emiliano. During the last quarter, Chile has confronted another wave of contagions, reaching a new peak in the first part of April. However, the vaccination process has proceeded fast. By mid-April the country had vaccinated more than 7.5 million people and almost 40% of the target population had already received two shots. This, and the massive lock downs imposed during March, have begun to reduce the rate of contagions. Despite this, we estimate a return to a new normal will occur only by the middle of the third quarter. The Government has implemented a new set of measures to support households and firms, including direct cash transfers and a new guarantee program for SMEs. On slide 5 we can also see how the country has benefited from a substantial improvement in its terms of trade. Copper price has reached its maximum levels in a decade, while other export prices have also risen. A better external outlook, plus the fast deployment of vaccines, have led to substantial upward revision for growth this year. While during the second quarter we might see a mild downturn, in the third quarter the economy should recover to its pre-pandemic levels. For the year, we estimate GDP will grow between 6% and 7%, a similar range as published by the last Inflation Report by the Central Bank. The labor market has remained weak. There are almost 1 million or 10% fewer jobs than before the pandemic, and the speed of job creation has slowed down. Despite a couple of upward surprises, inflation is still contained due to the slack in the economy and the currency appreciation in recent months. On slide 6 we show our forecast for inflation and rates. Going forward, we expect prices will slowly accelerate as the economy recovers. In spite of this, we estimate the Central Bank will keep its monetary policy rate unchanged during the whole year and will begin hiking in the first quarter of next year. Medium- and long- term interest rates had begun to rise in response to external interest rates increases, and a better outlook for the Chilean economy. Last week, the Congress approved a constitutional reform to allow for a third pension fund withdrawal. We estimate the total amount that could be withdrawn is about $17 billion (6% of GDP), similar to the amounts available in each of the previous two reforms. According to estimates by the Central Bank of Chile, a sizable share of the resources from past pension fund withdrawals have been used to reduce debts and increase other types of savings. Less than 20% has been spent in consumption or investment. Still, there are large amounts in banking accounts that could easily be translated into expenditure. That poses an upward risk for both activity and inflation. In the short run, the required portfolio adjustment by AFPs will induce some financial price volatility. Interest rates will move upward - as we have seen in recent days - and the exchange rate could appreciate. The Central Bank has announced a liquidity program to contain such volatility. In particular, it will reopen the special securities' buy-back program for bank bonds and term deposits, with resources for up to $10 billion. Also, the REPO window for Banks will be extended until August 2021. This week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a Constitutional Amendment for a new transitory wealth tax on the "super rich" and a reduction in VAT. The bill has to go to Senate. If finally approved, the reduction in VAT would have an important downward short-term impact on prices and will entail an extra boost to consumption that may create inflationary pressures in the medium-term Robert Moreno, Managing Director of Investor Relations Thank you, Claudio. We will now move on to explain our strong balance sheet and results, which showed strong trends in the last quarter. Moving on to slide 8. Net income in 1Q 2021 totaled Ch$182 billion and increased 26.2% compared to 1Q 2020. It is important to point out that these results include an additional provision of Ch$24 billion recognized in order to increase coverage ratios, considering the uncertainty still surrounding the potential impacts on credit quality of the COVID-19 crisis. The higher net interest income, a rebound in fees, an improvement in asset quality and cost control drove our results. The Bank's ROAE surpassed 20% for the second consecutive quarter. One of the most important drivers of our strong results in 2020, as can be visualized in slide 9, was net interest income. Despite asset growth being focused on lower yielding and less risky assets, we still managed to obtain a 11% increase in NII with a strong NIM that reached 4.2%. UF inflation was strong at 1.1%, although lower than the previous quarter. Going forward we expect UF inflation for the next quarter to average around 0.8%-0.9% per quarter. This should be positive for NIMs but there are some important headwinds that must be mentioned. These are: a decrease in non-interest-bearing liabilities as current growth rates are difficult to sustain, the velocity at which short-term rates begin to rise, the rate of change in the loan mix as the economy begins to recover and the incorporation of lower VAT tax for some products that could lower current inflation expectations in the short term. For these reasons our NIM expectations for the full year remain at around 4%. As we can see on slide 10, the Bank outperformed the market in evolution of NIMs and NII, especially since the onset of the pandemic. Our NIM outpaced all our main competitors. Our NII increased 10.4% during the last twelve months compared to a decline of 0.3% for the rest of the system and a decline of 8.5% for our main competitor. This reflects not only our better balance sheet management but also the strong growth of client deposits, especially checking accounts. As we can observe on slide 11, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased 42.2% YoY due to high growth of retail checking accounts, continued strength in the Bank's transactional banking services for companies and the positive impact of the second withdrawal from pension funds. On slide 12, on the right-hand side, we show how this growth of demand deposits occurred across all segments with demand deposits in retail banking leading the way and increasing 6.2% QoQ and 50.6% YoY. With this growth our market share in demand deposits reached 21.4% placing us again in the number 1 spot in this product. Simultaneously, as shown on slide 13, the Bank continued to enforce strict price discipline in its CLP deposits, improving our time deposit funding cost in nominal pesos in absolute terms and compared to our main peers. In 1Q, the average quarterly costs of our CLP time deposits were 0.39%, below the Monetary Policy Rate and lower than our main peers. On slide 14 we review loan growth. Total loans increased 0.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. Loan growth remains subdued due to ongoing lockdowns and high liquidity levels at the corporate and personal levels. Loan growth was mainly driven by the SME segment, which increased 1.5% QoQ and 20.8% YoY. In the quarter, Ch$241billion were disbursed under the new FOGAPE Reactiva program. In January, the government launched a second phase of Fogape, called Fogape Reactiva, with some important differences compared to the initial program. Fogape Reactiva loans can be used to invest in new projects and not just for working capital. The average yearly rate for a FOGAPE Reactiva loan is approximately 8.4% compared to 3.5% for the original FOGAPE program and maturities can reach up to 8 years. Loans to individuals increased 2.0% YoY and 1.4% QoQ. Consumer loans decreased 2.3% QoQ and 11.4% as ongoing lockdowns and withdrawals from pension funds has kept demand low for these products. A bright spot in consumer lending in the quarter was Santander Consumer Finance. Auto loans were up 6.0% YoY and 7.2% QoQ. Profits from our auto lending business were up 129%. YoY.

