Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile summons annual shareholders meeting and proposes a dividend of 60% of 2020 net income attributable to shareholders

03/30/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Using today’s closing price this dividend, if approved by shareholders, is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6%.

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile informs that in an extraordinary session held today, the Board of Directors agreed to summon an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held remotely on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Among other items to be submitted to approval to shareholders, the Board is proposing a dividend of Ch$1.64751729 per share, corresponding to 60% of net income attributable to shareholders. Likewise, the remaining 40% of net income attributable to shareholders will be destined to increase the Bank's capital reserves.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.3 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 46.9 billion, deposits of US$ 35.3 billion, and total equity of US$ 5.1 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 15.4%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, and A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
(562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl 
Website: www.santander.cl 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
04:48pBanco Santander Chile summons annual shareholders meeting and proposes a divi..
GL
03/22BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Closir NDR Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : Resumen Mensual Financiero febrero 2021
PU
03/03BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Equity Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/02Getnet, the new acquiring network for Banco Santander Chile, has begun to ope..
GL
02/26Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F ..
GL
02/26BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : 4Q20 Fixed Income - Mar 2021
PU
02/19BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Chile to $1..
MT
02/16Santander Chile issues first sustainable bond to finance the Women SME segmen..
GL
02/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : Monthly Financial Summary January 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 146 B 2 949 M 2 949 M
Net income 2021 566 B 778 M 778 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 8 537 B 11 716 M 11 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 470
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,57 CLP
Last Close Price 45,30 CLP
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE30.94%11 436
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.15%465 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.39%330 510
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%286 476
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%217 149
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%195 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ