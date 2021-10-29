Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 10/28
36.35 CLP   -1.25%
11:12aEarnings Webcast
PU
08:57aBANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:47aBanco Santander Chile Reports Higher Q3 Profit
MT
Earnings Webcast

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Banco Santander Chile 3Q21 Results

October 29, 2021

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends;

  1. movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2020 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

AGENDA

MACRO & COVID-19 UPDATE

SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET AND RESULTS

SAN CHILE: STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UPDATE

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

Successful vaccination strategy is resulting in low contagion levels

New contagions (7 days rolling)

8,000

6,000

Rest of the

4,000

country

2,000

Metropolitan

0

area

Apr-20Jul-20

Oct-20Jan-21Apr-21Jul-21Oct-21

People vaccinated in Chile

(% of the total population)

100

80

60

Only one shot

40

Fully

vaccinated

20

Booster

0

ene-21

mar-21

may-21

jul-21

sep-21

Daily average deaths

250

200

150

100

50

0

28-02-202028-09-202028-04-2021

Population under full lockdown (%)

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

4 4

Source: Ministry of Health

Macroeconomic environment

Improvement in terms of trade and better economic activity

Monthly activity and trend

Monthly growth

Index 2013 = 100, SA

% YoY

125

Non-mining GDP

25

120

Trend 2013-2019

20

19%

115

15

10

110

5

105

0

100

-5

95

-10

-15

90

-20

2013

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Jan-19Jun-19Nov-19Apr-20Sep-20Feb-21

Jul-21

Trade sector and capital goods imports

Labor market

Index 2013 =100

65

Participation rate (% of

160

Retail sales

population above 15 yro)

150

130

60

Cap Goods Imp (rhs)

140

110

55 Employment rate (% of

130

population above 15 yro)

120

90

50

110

100

70

45

90

80

50

40

2013 2014 2015

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

ene.18

ene.19

ene.20

ene.21

5

5

Source: Central Bank of Chile and National Bureau of Statistics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
