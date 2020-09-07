Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santander Latam European Forum: Fixed income presentation September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Banco Santander Chile

Update

September 2020

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

AGENDA

COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE

STRATEGY AND BALANCE SHEET

SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS

Macroeconomic environment

A gradual re-opening of the economy has commenced

New cases and ICU patients

(7-day rolling average)

Positivity rates

(7-day rolling average)

Lethality rate

(% Total deaths/ Total cases, as of July 28)

United Kingdom

Chile Czechia South Korea New Zealand

Italy France Mexico Spain Canada Sweden Switzerland

Australia Singapore

US Colombia

Peru Denmark Germany

Belgium

Poland Brazil

Japan

People under quarantine

Source: John Hopkins University, Ministry of Health (Chile) and Santander

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
12:50pSANTANDER LATAM EUROPEAN FORUM : Fixed income presentation September 2020
PU
09/03Santander Life opens nine times more current accounts in August than the whol..
GL
08/31 SANTANDER-CHILE : Superdigital reached 100 thousand clients five months after l..
AQ
08/25Santander Chile launches new digital debit card
GL
08/25VIGEO ERIS : Santander Chile among the best companies in emerging markets
AQ
08/21BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation August 2020
PU
08/12BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary July 2020
PU
08/12BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Estados Financieros Intermedios Consolidados
PU
07/30BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 2Q20 Earnings Webcast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 092 B 2 709 M 2 709 M
Net income 2020 439 B 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 5 770 B 7 454 M 7 472 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 078
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,78 CLP
Last Close Price 30,62 CLP
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-28.79%7 454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.67%240 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.47%177 314
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.10%133 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group