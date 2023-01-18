Advanced search
  5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
    BSMX   US05969B1035

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO

(BSMX)
BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO WILL REPORT 4Q22 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON FEBRUARY 2, 2023

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

A conference call will be held on February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on February 2, 2023. Additionally, a simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594162&tp_key=4d615e6eff

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on February 3 and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on February 10, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13735674. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx 

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of September 30th, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,932 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 20.8 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,344 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 26,069 employees.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-4q22-results-after-market-close-on-february-2-2023-301725252.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.


Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
More recommendations