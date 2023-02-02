Banco Santander México Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of Ps.6,277 Million

Strong YoY total loan portfolio growth, highlighting a solid increase in individual loans, mainly due to double-digit growth in credit cards, payroll and auto loans. While loan volumes in the commercial portfolio were driven by increases of middle-market companies and financial entities.

Total deposits showed a pick-up of 6.9% YoY, driven by term deposits on the back of a higher interest rate environment, while demand deposits reflected the Bank's profitability focus. Meanwhile, contribution of individuals in total deposits represented 41.4%, compared with 24.2% in 2016.

Net income increased 19.7% YoY in 4Q22, mainly due to the solid increase in NII and fees, along with lower expenses resulting from disciplined cost control.

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31st, 2022.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.6,277 million in 4Q22, representing a YoY increase of 19.7% and a QoQ decrease 23.3%. On a cumulative basis, net income for 12M22 reached Ps.26,476 million, representing a 46.4% YoY increase.

Results (Million pesos)

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

%QoQ %YoY

12M22 12M21

%YoY

Net interest income

19,945 18,370 16,046

8.6 24.3

72,008 63,085

14.1

Fee and commission, net

5,118 5,271 4,760

(2.9) 7.5

20,544 18,982

8.2

Core revenues

25,063 23,641 20,806

6.0 20.5

92,552 82,067

12.8

Provisions for loan losses

4,712 785 4,289

— 9.9

12,227 20,817

(41.3)

Administrative and promotional expenses

12,310 10,400 12,636

18.4 (2.6)

42,313 43,235

(2.1)

Net income

6,277 8,188 5,245

(23.3) 19.7

26,476 18,080

46.4

Net income per share1

0.93 1.21 0.77

(23.3) 19.6

3.90 2.66

Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Dec-22 Sep-22 Dec-21

%QoQ %YoY

Dec-22 Dec-21

%YoY

Total assets

1,844,169 1,932,290 1,639,652

(4.6) 12.5

1,844,170 1,639,652

12.5

Total loans

810,081 802,319 750,966

1.0 7.9

810,081 750,966

7.9

Deposits

837,389 765,555 783,118

9.4 6.9

837,389 783,118

6.9

Shareholders´ equity

166,308 159,284 165,894

4.4 0.2

166,308 165,894

Key Ratios (%)

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

bps QoQ bps YoY

12M22 12M21

bps YoY

Net interest margin

5.28 4.94 4.46

34 82

4.88 4.51

37

Net loans to deposits ratio

94.39 102.28 92.94

(789) 145

94.39 92.94

145

ROAE

15.12 20.14 12.92

(502) 220

15.94 11.13

481

ROAA

1.44 1.83 1.20

(39) 24

1.52 1.03

49

Efficiency ratio

48.01 46.28 56.00

173 (799)

47.09 50.39

(330)

Capital ratio

19.38 18.90 21.56

48 (218)

19.38 21.56

(218)

NPLs ratio

1.88 2.01 2.18

(13) —

1.88 2.18

—

Cost of Risk

1.56 1.54 2.90

2 (134)

1.56 2.90

(134)

Coverage ratio

145.82 133.58 141.38

1,224 —

145.82 141.38

Operating Data

Dec-22 Sep-22 Dec-21

%QoQ %YoY

Dec-22 Dec-21

%YoY

Branches

1,037 1,036 1,036

0.1 0.1

1,037 1,036

0.1

Branches and offices2

1,345 1,344 1,346

0.1 (0.1)

1,345 1,346

(0.1)

ATMs

9,689 9,601 9,498

0.9 2.0

9,689 9,498

2.0

Customers

21,338,060 20,875,006 19,664,670

2.2 8.5

21,338,060 19,664,669

8.5

Employees

25,990 26,069 25,276

(0.3) 2.8

25,990 25,276

1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Felipe García, Banco Santander México Executive President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased to share with you that we reported net income growth of 46% YoY and 24% higher than the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

During the fourth quarter, we maintained solid performance levels in our core businesses while maintaining excellent asset quality throughout the loan portfolio. Total loans grew almost 8% year on year, with strong performance across our entire loan book (except for SMEs). In individual loans, we had a solid increase compared to last year, mainly due to double-digit growth in credit cards, payroll, and auto loans.

In terms of deposits, we continue executing our strategy to attract and retain individual clients while letting go of some expensive corporate deposits. Also, it is worth noting that at the end of 2022, we achieved the greatest exposure to individual clients now contributing 41.4% of total deposits, a significant increase from 24.2% at the beginning of 2016. However, we are still far from where we want to be, so we will continue to focus on it until we are able to achieve a similar mix to what relevant peers have in the Mexican market.

Also, during 2022, we achieved first place ever in the Local Debt Capital Market, with 60 issuances and reaching a market share of ~25% equivalent to an amount of Ps.80 billion pesos, demonstrating the significant trust from our clients in our execution capabilities. Our goal is to offer the best customer experience in both, the advisory business and the retail business.

In terms of financial inclusion, we are very proud of our leadership in the region and the positive impact we have made on our customers through Tuiio. As of the end of 2022, we have helped more than 390 thousand low-income customers, to support inclusive growth through financial empowerment and education. Thanks to these loans, 65% of our clients have experienced improvements in their lives in personal and economic terms.

During 2023, we will continue advancing our strategic priorities, enhancing our products, digital offerings, distribution network, and, most importantly, the overall customer experience. Although we have made good progress with our bank's operational transformation, we are nevertheless mindful that we must step up the pace in working toward our goal of building a much stronger franchise and becoming the best banking option in Mexico."

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31st, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,844 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 21.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,345 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,990 employees.

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.