Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSMX   US05969B1035

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO

(BSMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander México Will Report 4Q21 Results After Market Close On February 3rd, 2022

01/18/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

A conference call will be held on February 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on February 3rd, 2022. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524386&tp_key=b9f6ed27f0

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on February 4th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on February 11th, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13726355. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,669 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 19.4 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,350 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 24,901 employees.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-4q21-results-after-market-close-on-february-3rd-2022-301463314.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
05:43pBanco Santander México Will Report 4Q21 Results After Market Close On February 3rd, 202..
PR
2021BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTIT : BSMX B) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
2021Santander Increases Stake in Mexican Subsidiary
DJ
2021BofA Securities Double Downgrades Banco Santander Mexico to Underperform From Buy, Adju..
MT
2021BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021HSBC Downgrades Banco Santander Mexico to Hold from Buy, Cuts Price Target to $7.50 Fro..
MT
2021Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
2021Santander raises offer to buy outstanding stake in Mexico unit by 10.4%
RE
2021Banco Santander México Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of Ps.4,843 Million
PR
2021Banco Santander M?xico, S.A., Instituci?n de Banca M?ltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
More recommendations