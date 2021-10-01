Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : BSMX – Additional information of the General Ordinary shareholders' meeting (25-Oct)

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A.,

INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE,

GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO.

GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OCTOBER 25, 2021

__________________________________________________________________

We hereby inform our Shareholders of the details of the matters to be discussed at the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the Agenda published in the corresponding call made on September 23, 2021:

ITEM I

Proposal and, if applicable, approval of the payment of a cash dividend to the stockholders of the Company for up to the amount and at the date determined by the Meeting.

A proposal will be presented to pay a cash dividend to the Shareholders from the account "Income from previous years" for an approximate amount of Mx$1,867'339,193.00 M.N. which will be proposed to be paid on November 5, 2021. Such dividend, will be proposed, to be distributed to shareholders in accordance to the number of shares they own at Mx $0.2751349264 M.N. per share through the S.D Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V.

Likewise, it will submitted for the consideration of the Shareholders to authorize Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, Fernando Borja Mujica, and Mrs. Rocío Erika Bulhosen Aracil, so that jointly or indistinctly carry out all the necessary acts for the publication of the Notice to inform the Shareholders of the place and date on which the payment of said dividend will be made.

ITEM II

Designation of special delegates to formalize and fulfill the resolutions adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting.

It will be proposed to authorize Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, Fernando Borja Mujica and Mrs. Rocío Erika Bulhosen Aracil, as Special Delegates of the Meeting on behalf and representation of the Company so that any of them, indistinctively, may appear before a Notary Public of their choice to formalize the content of this Minute and, and, if they consider it necessary or convenient, carry out each and every one of the procedures and steps necessary to comply with all the resolutions adopted by this Meeting as well as prepare, subscribe and present the notices that are required.