Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSMX B   MX41BS060005

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO

(BSMX B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : BSMX – Additional information of the General Ordinary shareholders' meeting (25-Oct)

10/01/2021 | 08:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A.,

INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE,

GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO.

GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OCTOBER 25, 2021

__________________________________________________________________

We hereby inform our Shareholders of the details of the matters to be discussed at the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the Agenda published in the corresponding call made on September 23, 2021:

ITEM I

Proposal and, if applicable, approval of the payment of a cash dividend to the stockholders of the Company for up to the amount and at the date determined by the Meeting.

A proposal will be presented to pay a cash dividend to the Shareholders from the account "Income from previous years" for an approximate amount of Mx$1,867'339,193.00 M.N. which will be proposed to be paid on November 5, 2021. Such dividend, will be proposed, to be distributed to shareholders in accordance to the number of shares they own at Mx $0.2751349264 M.N. per share through the S.D Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V.

Likewise, it will submitted for the consideration of the Shareholders to authorize Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, Fernando Borja Mujica, and Mrs. Rocío Erika Bulhosen Aracil, so that jointly or indistinctly carry out all the necessary acts for the publication of the Notice to inform the Shareholders of the place and date on which the payment of said dividend will be made.

ITEM II

Designation of special delegates to formalize and fulfill the resolutions adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting.

It will be proposed to authorize Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, Fernando Borja Mujica and Mrs. Rocío Erika Bulhosen Aracil, as Special Delegates of the Meeting on behalf and representation of the Company so that any of them, indistinctively, may appear before a Notary Public of their choice to formalize the content of this Minute and, and, if they consider it necessary or convenient, carry out each and every one of the procedures and steps necessary to comply with all the resolutions adopted by this Meeting as well as prepare, subscribe and present the notices that are required.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (México) SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 00:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
10/01BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : BSMX – Additional information of the General ..
PU
09/29BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MEXICO (Form 6-K)
PU
09/23BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : BSMX – Called to a general ordinary sharehold..
PU
09/16BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : MÉXICO, ANNOUNCES THE SETTLEMENT OF THE SALE OF U.S..
PU
09/10BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : MÉXICO, ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS PRICED ITS PERPETUAL ..
PU
07/07BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : Scotiabank Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico to Outpe..
MT
06/16BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15Banco Santander México, S.A., Appoints Felipe García Ascencio as Deputy General Directo..
CI
06/14BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : Fitch Revises SAN Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affir..
AQ
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Sagging Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 89 177 M 4 365 M 4 365 M
Net income 2021 17 725 M 868 M 868 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 158 B 7 681 M 7 714 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 23 512
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,26 MXN
Average target price 28,53 MXN
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Didier Mena Campos Chief Financial Officer
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Rodrigo Brand de Lara Deputy General Director-Research & Public Affairs
Jesús Santiago Martín Juárez Executive Director-Operations & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO14.52%7 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.82%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%190 579