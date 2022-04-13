Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : BSMX – Additional information of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A.,

INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

APRIL 29, 2022 ________________________________________________________________

We hereby inform shareholders of the details of the matters to be discussed at the

Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the Agenda of the Day published in the corresponding call made on March 29, 2022:

ITEM I

Submission of the Board of Directors report in connection with the

Company's performance during the fiscal year ended as of December 31, 2021, including: (i) the Financial Statements under the criteria of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and IFRS, on such date, and (ii)

the external auditor's report

Pursuant to section 172 of the General Law on Trade Companies, the report on the transactions carried out by the Company during the year ended on December 31, 2021 will be presented by the Board of Directors at the Meeting for the shareholders'

approval.

The consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the criteria of the CNBV for the year that began on January 1 and ended on December 31, 2021, which were published in the newspaper "El Economista" in this city on March 31, 2022, will be presented.

The Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as of December 31, 2021 will be presented.

The mentioned financial statements can be consulted in the following link: https://www.santander.com.mx/ir/estados-financieros/

The Independent Auditor will present their report with respect to the Financial Statements of the Company, for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

ITEM II

Proposal and, if applicable, approval of the allocation of profits.

Given that the Financial Statements report a "Net Income" during the year 2021 that amounts to Mx$18,080'203,273.00 M.N. (Eighteen thousand eighty million two hundred ans three thousand two hundred seventy three Mexican pesos ) the following distribution will be proposed:

 From the Net Income earned during the year by the Company, an amount of Mx$ 1'260,499,387.00 (One thousand two hundred and sixty million four hundred ninety nine thousand three hundred and eighty seven Mexican pesos), to the "Legal Reserve" account.

 From the "Profit" earned during the year by the Company on an individual basis, an amount of Mx$ 11,344'494,478.00 (eleven thousand three hundred forty four million four hundred ninety four thousand four hundred and seventy eight Mexican pesos) to be applied to the account "Income/ Loss from previous years"

 From the "Profit" earned during the year by the subsidiaries of the Company, an amount of Mx $ 5'475,209,408.00 (Five thousand four hundred seventy five million two hundred and nine thousand four hundred and eight Mexican pesos), to be applied to the account "Income/Loss from Previous Years".

A proposal will be presented for the ratification of a fund for the repurchase of stocks of the Company pursuant to the provisions of section 56 paragraph IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law according to the policies approved by the Board of Directors, for an amount of Mx$12,800,000,000.00 M.N. The funds will come from the account "Income from previous years" and the amount shall not exceed the total balance of net profit of the Company, including retained earnings.

ITEM III

Company's CEO and General Director's report on the business status, corresponding to fiscal year 2021.

The Annual Report of the Executive Chairman and CEO prepared in accordance with Article 172 of the General Law on Trade Companies and Article 28 fraction IV (b) of the Mexican Securities Market Law shall be considered by the Meeting, with the prior opinion of the Board of Directors.

Such report will be presented for approval to the Board of Directors in the meeting to be held on April 28, 2022, once approved it will be available for consultation in the following link:

https://www.santander.com.mx/ir/asambleas/

ITEM IV

Report with respect to the Opinion issued by the Board of Directors regarding the content of the report of the Company's CEO and General Director.

The opinion to be issued by the Board of Directors on the content of the report presented by the Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company on the transactions and activities will be presented for its approval.

Said report will be presented for the approval of the Board of Directors at the meeting to be held on April 28, 2022. Once approved, it will be available for consultation in the following link:

https://www.santander.com.mx/ir/asambleas/

ITEM V

Report of the Board of Directors on the main accounting and information policies and criteria.

The report of the Board of Directors on the main accounting and reporting principles and criteria will be presented to the Meeting.

Said report will be presented for its approval by the Board of Directors at the meeting to be held on April 28, 2022, once approved, it will be available for its consultation in the following link:

https://www.santander.com.mx/ir/asambleas/

ITEM VI

Report with respect to compliance with the tax obligations discharged by the Company in the fiscal year 2021.

Pursuant to the provisions in paragraph XIX of section 76 of the Income Tax Law, it will be informed that the Company has complied with all its tax obligations both as direct taxpayer and as withholder under the terms and periods stipulated by the tax regulations in effect.

ITEM VII

Report on the transactions and activities in which the Company participated

The relevant transactions and activities where the Company participated during year 2021 will be presented, including the following:

Awards and recognitions.

Santander Private Banking México, named the "Best Private Bank" according to Euromoney magazine

On February 10, 2021, Santander Private Banking México was recognized for fourth consecutive year as "Best Private Bank in Mexico" by the prestigious Euromoney magazine. This was the result of a vote among more than 2,000 financial and banking sector entities. This year, the recognition as the best bank for wealthy clients in Mexico was also obtained.

Euromoney magazine, founded in 1969, is recognized worldwide as a leader in international banking and financial news. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence achieve this year its 18th edition and they assess the work of the private banking sector and they are the result of a voting carried out among more than 2,000 entities of the financial and banking sector, including, in addition to banks, asset managers and family offices.

Best Investment Bank in Mexico, according to Euromoney magazine

On July 14, 2021, Santander Investment Banking México was recognized for the first time by the prestigious magazine Euromoney as "the Best Investment Bank" in the country as a result of its leadership, resilience and ability to provide comprehensive solutions under changing and adverse conditions.

Euromoney magazine, founded in 1969, is recognized worldwide as a leader in international and financial news and its Awards to Excellence date from 1992.

Recognition as an outstanding leader in sustainable finances in Latin America, according to the magazine Global Finance

On August 17, 2021, Banco Santander México was recognized as an outstanding Leader in sustainable finances in Latin America, in its first edition of Awards to Sustainable Finances.

Global Finance is a prestigious magazine of New York, founded on 1987, focused on helping corporate leaders, bankers and investors in their efforts to set the path of finances and the entrepreneurial world.

Santander Private Banking recognized as The Best private Banking in México by The Banker magazine

On November 4, 2021, Santander Private Banking was recognized for the second time as the "Best Private Banking" in Mexico by the prestigious magazine The Banker due to its model of client advisory according to their specific investment needs via a set of products and services and innovation.

The magazine The Banker, founded in 1926, is owned by The Financial Times Group and is recognized as a leader in banking and international banking and finance. It is a monthly magazine available in 150 countries around the world. Year 2021 was the 13th edition of the annual awards of Global Private Banking.

Relevant Events.

Among the most relevant events, the following stand out:

Resolution of the Federal Commission on Economic Competition on the alleged participation in monopolistic practices

On January 25, 2021, Banco Santander México informed that, with respect to the decision of the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (COFECE, due to its acronym in Spanish) to apply fines to seven banks that amounted a total of Mx$28.8 million pesos for an alleged participation in absolute monopolistic practices in the secondary market of governmental securities, from which $0.6 million Mexican pesos corresponded to Banco Santander México, the Bank did not accepted the accusations made by COFECE nor it acknowledged any illegal practice or benefit, so the Bank will turn to the federal courts in order to legally fight this resolution.

Banco Santander México was included in "Sustainability Yearbook 2021" of S&P Global

On February 17, 2021, Banco Santander México reported to the one and only bank in Mexico included in the "Sustainability Yearbook 2021" of S&P Global, due to the development of its practices based on environmental, social and corporate governance practices (ESG). In addition, it obtained the award "Industry Mover", as it improved the rating obtained last year and presented the strongest improvement in the financial sector.

For the 2021 edition of this yearbook, which is the most relevant of its type al global level, more than 7,032 companies of 61 industries around the world were selected