Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : BSMX – Additional information of the Special Shareholders' Meeting (Series “B”)

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A.,

INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO.

SERIES "B" SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

APRIL 29, 2022 __________________________________________________________________

The shareholders are hereby informed of the details on the matters to be discussed at the Series "B" Special Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to the Agenda of the Day published in the corresponding call made on March 29, 2022:

ITEM I

Resignation, appointment and, as the case may be, ratification of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Statutory Auditor, representing Series "B" shares and the Company's capital stock.

The resignation of Mr. Fernando Benjamín Ruiz Sahagún as Independent Director and Jesús Reyes Heroles as Independent Alternate Director of the Series "B" Shares will be informed.

Likewise, the appointment of Ms. Melanie Elizabeth Devlyn Gómez as Independent Alternate Director of this Series of Shares and the appointment of Mr. Guillermo Jorge Quiroz Abed as Independent Director, formerly Independent Director of Series "F" Shares will be proposed to the Shareholders.

The confirmation of the rest of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, representing the Series "B" shares, will be proposed.

By virtue of the above, the representatives of the Series "B" shares on the Board of Directors will be the following:

Series "B" Shares Independent Alternate D. Antonio Purón Mier y Terán D. Melanie Elizabeth Devlyn Gómez D. Guillermo Jorge Quiroz Abed D. Rogelio Zambrano Lozano D. María de Lourdes Melgar Palacios D. Joaquín Vargas Guajardo D. Esther Giménez-Salinas Colomer D. Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa

With regard to the Supervisory Body, the confirmation of Mr. C.P.C. Jose Carlos Silva Sánchez Gavito, as Statutory Auditor representing this Series of Shares, will be proposed. .

ITEM II

Appointment of special delegates to formalize and carry out the resolutions adopted at the Meeting.

It will be proposed to authorize Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, Mr. Fernando Borja Mujica and Mrs. Rocío Erika Bulhosen Aracil, so that any of them, individually or through such persons as they may delegate, may carry out all and every one of the steps and procedures that may be necessary before the competent authorities in order to obtain the corresponding authorizations for the fulfillment of the resolutions adopted by this Meeting. Likewise, it will be proposed to appoint them as Special Delegates of the Meeting on behalf of and representing the Company so that any of them, individually, may appear before a Notary Public of their choice to formalize the content of these Minutes and, if they consider it convenient, to prepare, execute and file the notices required by any authority.

