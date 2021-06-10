Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSMX B   MX41BS060005

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO

(BSMX B)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 06/07
24.25 MXN   +2.71%
06:14aBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MEXICO  : MéXICO ANNOUNCES THE RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
05/28BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MEXICO  : MÉXICO ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN DESIGNATED A LEVEL III DOMESTIC SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BY THE MEXICAN NATIONAL BANKING AND SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR (Form 6-K..
PU
05/25BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MEXICO  : MÉXICO, ANNOUNCES THAT ITS PARENT COMPANY, , S.A. ISSUED A MATERIAL FACT ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : MéXICO ANNOUNCES THE RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO ANNOUNCES THE RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Mexico City, Mexico, June 9th, 2021 - Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) ('Banco Santander México' or the 'Bank'), one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico, announced that, on this date, it held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, at which, among others, the following resolutions were adopted.

I. Approve the decree of payment of a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.3,054 million, which will be distributed to shareholders in proportion to the number of shares they own, at a rate of Ps.0.45, and will be paid on June 18, 2021.
II. As a consequence of the change in the intended conditions of the Tender Offer announced by Banco Santander, S.A., to become a voluntary Tender Offer and eliminating as a requirement the cancellation of the registration with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores), as well as the listing on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., the discussion on the cancellation was unnecessary and no resolution was adopted in this regard. Therefore, the shares of Banco Santander México will continue to be registered in said registry and listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. and the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE').

This relevant event does not constitute an offer or a request for a securities issuance or acquisition offer, and no securities offer, request or sale shall be conducted in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, request or sale is illegal prior to its registration or qualification pursuant to such State's or jurisdiction's applicable law.

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2021, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,748 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 19.0 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,352 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 22,280 employees.

Investor Relations Contact

Héctor Chávez López - Managing Director - IRO

+ 52 (55) 5269-1925

hchavez@santander.com.mx

Investor Relations Team

investor@santander.com.mx

Material Fact

Banco Santander Mexico

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (México) SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
06:14aBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : MéXICO ANNOUNCES THE RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED ..
PU
05/28BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : MÉXICO ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN DESIGNA..
PU
05/25BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : MÉXICO, ANNOUNCES THAT ITS PARENT COMPANY..
PU
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Stumble Amid Late Market Selloff
MT
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Struggling for Direction This Afternoon
MT
05/18JPMorgan Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico to Overweight from Neutral, Sets $6...
MT
05/14BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : GENERAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREH..
PU
05/12BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : INFORMS THAT IT HAS CALLED ITS SHAREHOLDE..
PU
05/11BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : BSMX – Shareholders' letter
PU
05/11BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : BSMX – Additional Information of th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89 283 M 4 523 M 4 523 M
Net income 2021 18 766 M 951 M 951 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 170 B 8 640 M 8 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 22 280
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,82 MXN
Last Close Price 25,05 MXN
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Didier Mena Campos Chief Financial Officer
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Rodrigo Brand de Lara Deputy General Director-Research & Public Affairs
Jesús Santiago Martín Juárez Executive Director-Operations & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO19.40%8 640
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.23%493 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.62%362 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%275 335
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%222 996
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%203 830