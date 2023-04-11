Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSMX B   MX41BS060005

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO

(BSMX B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
24.60 MXN    0.00%
05:23aSantander to raise stake in Mexican unit to 99.8%, delist shares
RE
03/16Santander's Mexico arm to launch digital bank by March 2024
RE
02/07Santander launches offer to buy 4% in Mexican unit prior to delisting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santander to raise stake in Mexican unit to 99.8%, delist shares

04/11/2023 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Santander bank is seen outside a branch in Ronda

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander will increase its stake in its Mexican unit to 99.8% from 96.2% following a tender offer for all outstanding shares in the business, the Spanish bank said on Tuesday, as it moves ahead with plans to delist it.

Over the past few years Santander has expanded in emerging economies in search of faster growth than in Europe, where ultra-low interest rates had made banking less profitable.

Spain's biggest bank had set the offer price to Santander Mexico shareholders at 24.52 Mexican pesos ($1.35) for each Series B share in Mexico and the U.S. dollar equivalent of 122.6 pesos for each American Depositary Share (ADS) listed in New York.

That valued the unit at around 8.4 billion euros. The Spanish bank expects to pay the purchase price for Series B Shares and ADSs on Thursday.

The Spanish bank will incorporate a repurchase trust on the date of the cancellation of the B shares, and said holders of outstanding shares will have the right to sell them to the trust for the same amount within a six-month period.

Santander will be able to delist the shares of its unit from the Mexican stock exchange and remove its ADSs from the New York stock exchange

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Inti Landauro and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.6658 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO 0.00% 24.6 End-of-day quote.7.00%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.14% 3.4835 Delayed Quote.25.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.2439 Delayed Quote.2.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.74057 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.0915 Delayed Quote.1.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012176 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.6209 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
05:23aSantander to raise stake in Mexican unit to 99.8%, delist shares
RE
03/16Santander's Mexico arm to launch digital bank by March 2024
RE
02/07Santander launches offer to buy 4% in Mexican unit prior to delisting
RE
02/03Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander..
CI
02/03Transcript : Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Gru..
CI
2022Fitch Downgrades Trust 18247-6 Credit Line to 'CCCsf'
AQ
2022Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander..
CI
2022Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander..
CI
2022Fitch Affirms Santander Mexico's IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Transcript : Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Gru..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 105 B 5 767 M 5 767 M
Net income 2023 27 317 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 9,03%
Capitalization 167 B 9 177 M 9 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 25 990
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,60 MXN
Average target price 24,83 MXN
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felipe García Ascencio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Mena Campos CFO, VP-Administration & Finance
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Rodrigo Brand de Lara Deputy General Director-Research & Public Affairs
Daniel Concepción Pérez Deputy Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO7.00%9 177
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer